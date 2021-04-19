Activists and organizers said a community approach that addresses trauma and institutional racism will be key in solving the city’s record gun violence, at City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s fourth Peace Not Guns call-to-action meeting Monday at the D. Finnegan Playground.
The meeting was held as the city’s gun violence continues to surge and break records. At press time Monday, the city controller’s office reported 149 homicides, a 28% increase from 2020 — a year that saw the highest gun fatalities since 1990.
In total, there have been 447 nonfatal shooting victims and 107 fatal shooting victims.
“Wait on City Hall if you want … (but) nobody is coming to save us but us,” said Johnson, who represents the 2nd District. He said that he and other councilmembers are working to provide funding and ensure recreation centers are open and operational — among other moves. Johnson stressed that it would take a "grassroots" approach — one that starts in the household — to see change.
“That street life is addictive. It’s very alluring. You’ve got to wrap your arms around your kids,” he said. “When we get sick and tired, that’s the only way it’s going to change. It’s imperative … we’ve got to reclaim what’s rightfully ours for our communities."
For Andrea Custis, president and CEO of the Urban League of Philadelphia, the violence is a byproduct of what she described as disinvestment in Black communities.
"We know what we need. We don’t need somebody to tell us what we need. We want community policing. We want jobs. We want affordable housing. We want our recreation centers. We want to give kids programs that are safe and fun and educating them. We want mentors,” she said. “The time now is for City Council, the (Jim Kenney) administration and Harrisburg to invest in our communities. They have disinvested in our communities. And that’s why we are where we are — it’s one of the reasons.”
Will Little, executive director of Redemption, Forgiveness, Peace, advised that “there are other options besides picking up a gun,” as he spoke about retaliation as being a driver of gun violence. On May 20, the organization will host a “Freedom is Forgiveness” class. “We have to get people to heal,” he said. “Hurt people will continue to hurt people.”
Several young men who’ve lost someone to guns also shared their stories during the event.
Brett Williams, chairman of the Anti-Violence Partnership (AVP) of Philadelphia's board of directors, said his father was fatally shot in 1996 and his brother had the same fate in 2016. Williams helps victims recover through his work with AVP, which provides free grief counseling and assistance with the victims compensation form.
“I got involved when my brother passed away,” he said. “I went to the medical examiner’s office to identify his body (and) they (referred) free services. That was my first time going to therapy. So, that’s what I preach. Losing my dad — I knew what that felt like and I didn’t want to feel that again.”
Fifteen-year-old James Nguyen said he feels unsafe outside alone. He said his 22-year-old cousin was fatally shot two months ago and that a younger friend was recently shot, but survived.
“It’s just the fact that you've got to worry about your 13-year-old son getting shot,” Nguyen said.
Johnson’s office said the call-to-action conversations, scheduled through September, are held to allow residents to share their ideas on how to stop the city’s violence and help form his public safety requests for the city's upcoming fiscal year 2022 operating budget talks.
“My Peace Not Guns Call-to-Action meetings at playgrounds throughout the 2nd District this spring and summer are meant to bring our citizens together to come up with ways to stop the gun violence impacting our city,” said Johnson, chairman of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention.
“The COVID-19 coronavirus isn't the only crisis impacting our city. We have reached an emergency status when it comes to gun violence and all Philadelphians must work together to create a short-term and long-term plan to address this senseless gun violence,” he said.
A statement from Johnson’s office details a list of demands for Kenney and the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD), including that the PPD maintain a constant presence around recreation centers until at least September; new and updated security cameras outside rec centers in the 2nd District; funds in the upcoming fiscal year 2022 operating budget that invests directly in youth and violence prevention programs.
Johnson also announced the formation of a partnership with a group of anti-violence organizations and community groups to provide support for youth at recreation centers throughout the 2nd District. These organizations include: the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network, Town Watch Integrated Services, Network of Neighbors, the Philly Truce App, the Born Leader Family, New Options/More Opportunities, Every Murder is Real, and Pennsylvania CareerLink. Johnson spokesman Vincent Thompson said details on these partnerships are still being finalized.
