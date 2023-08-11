The two-day Give Back Festival kicks off Friday at Nicetown Park on Germantown Avenue. The event, now in its 21st year, will boast 19 artists in a concert from 5-8 p.m., including locals, The Voice and Bruno Brown, and a fashion-show by comedian Dave Chappelle’s personal stylist, Charles F. Gregory and “Versus” models and designs from 8-10 p.m.

But in addition to its focus on fun and entertainment, the Give Back Festival will concentrate on promoting peace and finding solutions to gun violence. The event is largely dedicated to the memory of the sons of Nicetown Community Development Corporation (CDC) Executive Director Zakariyya Rahman, Zakee and Zafir, whom were murdered six years ago.

