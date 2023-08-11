Zakariyya Rahman, the executive director of Nicetown Community Development Corporation, helped found the event in memory of his two sons after they were murdered six years ago. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Sen. Sharif Street gives remarks about the 21st annual Give Back Festival in Nicetown, which runs Friday and Saturday. — TRIBUNE PHOTOs/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULYMAN
Majeedah Rashid, affectionately known as the "mayor of Nicetown," said the peace walk will include "a drill team, a ladies' motorcycle club and people from the community."
The two-day Give Back Festival kicks off Friday at Nicetown Park on Germantown Avenue. The event, now in its 21st year, will boast 19 artists in a concert from 5-8 p.m., including locals, The Voice and Bruno Brown, and a fashion-show by comedian Dave Chappelle’s personal stylist, Charles F. Gregory and “Versus” models and designs from 8-10 p.m.
But in addition to its focus on fun and entertainment, the Give Back Festival will concentrate on promoting peace and finding solutions to gun violence. The event is largely dedicated to the memory of the sons of Nicetown Community Development Corporation (CDC) Executive Director Zakariyya Rahman, Zakee and Zafir, whom were murdered six years ago.
The ZAR Memorial Education Scholarships — founded in memory Zakee and Zafir — have provided more than 100 youth with scholarships since 2009. The ZAR scholarship also sponsors a four-day HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) tour in connection with the fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
Saturday’s events will start off with a Walk For Peace at 11 a.m. where participants will lineup in front of Nicetown Park, said Majeedah Rashid, COO of Nicetown CDC.
The peace walk will include “a drill team, a ladies’ motorcycle club and people from the community,” she said. “We will give out emergency-response information, and we will take a look at what’s going on in our neighborhood.
“Everyone who participates will get an opportunity to see what the status is of our neighborhood and everyone who participates will receive a Walk-For-Peace T-shirt. Afterwards we will walk up a pathway for our stage. Our community partners will be joining us on stage and we will have a panel discussion onstage about why there are still people being killed.”
Following the panel discussion, there will be a concert with performances from some Philadelphia artists.
“We will have not one, not two, not three, but five live, local bands, including BAM and Composite Truth from North Philly,” said Tammy Bowman, a partner to the festival. “The concert will close with Philly’s own Pamela Williams, also known as ‘The Saxtress.”
But before the main-headliners’ concert at 4 p.m., “there will be an open mic space for some of the newest, brightest, Philadelphia talent,” said Bowman.
The festival is sponsored by Comcast, NBC, Telemundo, the City of Philadelphia, Keystone Health, Shoprite Markets, ENSCO, and of course the Nicetown Community Development Corporation.
State Sen. Sharif Street, who has supported the festival since its inception, was on-hand to promote peace in the area.
“There is so much work that goes into this festival,” said Street. “What is its’ purpose and how is it connected to stopping violence? People are safer when they can connect with each other and when they know one another.
“Violence is highly correlated with poverty and the things that go along with poverty like food insecurity, like housing,” Street continued. “And there will be, in addition to music and fun, resources about where people can go to get information about housing-insecurity and about food insecurity.
“People can get information about the trauma that they’ve experienced. There are folks who need jobs and there will be resources around to help them get jobs. There will be folks from the sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s. And law enforcement will be out here and will get to know people and will talk to people. They will be here in a setting in which they are not just responding to something terrible that is happening,” said Street.
Street’s father, former Mayor John Street was praised by Rahman for helping Nicetown get lights in the park for safety and for moving a pile-up of abandoned cars from the area, years ago.
“Nicetown and the surrounding areas are high-crime areas. The uptick in murders and shootings is unbelievable,” Rashid said. “This park is the location of murders that have occurred right in this park. It has been a priority on the Nicetown CDC list — changing mindsets, and things of that nature.
“So, we want to really impress upon the community and everybody that we are working together in the North and Northwest. We have some impactful, amazing community partners, like Shante Love of the EMIR Healing Center. EMIR stands for ‘Every Murder Is Real.’ “
The Nicetown CDC also announced a new program Pushing Progress Philly, or P-3.
“P-3” is a 12-month training and supportive services program that provides participants with paid employment, job training and coaching services. Participants receive stipends for good attendance, participation in life-skills, work-readiness training and behavioral change and employment. Part of its’ goal is to “reduce violence, create pathways for better outcomes, and promote safety and opportunity in Philadelphia’s most-impacted neighborhoods.”
The Nicetown CDC also has a new program called Team Nice-Face which offers mental health support, anti-violence information, violence prevention efforts, gaming and fun, meals, and opportunity for members to express themselves through podcasting. The CDC also re-started a program for individuals between the ages of 16-34.
“Over the last several years, our city has been greatly impacted by the issue of violence, gun-violence, and the pandemic,” said Rev. G. Lamar Stewart, pastor of Taylor Memorial Baptist Church. “And just yesterday we had a 74-year-old man shot in North Philadelphia and a 4-year-old girl who was shot in Frankford.
“There are families out there, people who have been impacted by gun violence. The real success of these 21 years of putting on this festival is showing up to families’ homes when they need food, and when they need hope.”
