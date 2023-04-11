When Alyssa Perren started applying to colleges, her dream schools were Cornell University and Princeton University.
However, her decision to attend those universities changed after an impromptu trip to Boston.
“I took a spur-of-the-moment trip up to Boston with my dad (Christopher Perren) to see the Harvard women’s polo team play,” Perren said.
“The assistant coach of the team is actually an alumni of the Work to Ride program, which I participate in,” she said. “I instantly fell in love with the team and the atmosphere there. I knew right away that was the place I wanted to be.”
Perren, a senior at Paul Robeson High School, recently got accepted to Harvard University. She is the first student in Robeson’s history to be enrolled in an Ivy League college.
Robeson has been in existence since 2004 after transitioning from Bartram Human Services. The school is one of only several high schools in the nation to offer a human services program to its nearly 305 students.
“I’m so proud of Alyssa because I know how much work she has put in to make herself one of the best students who ever came through Paul Robeson High School,” said the school’s principal, Richard Gordon IV.
“I also know just how hard our school community, teachers, families and community partners work every day to create these opportunities for students like Alyssa,” he said. “It’s just an amazing indication of the direction that our program is going.
“I can’t even quantify just how proud I am of her and all the work that goes into not just her acceptance, but also just our ability as a school to create opportunities for students to be able to go into post-secondary opportunities so that they can go on to live leading positive lives here in the city of Philadelphia and beyond,” he added.
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier will recognize both Perren and Paul Robeson High School this week at City Council. In a statement, Gauthier said she’s proud of Perren.
“As the first Robeson High School student enrolled in an Ivy League institution, Alyssa shattered the glass ceiling and proved to generations of young West Philadelphians that they deserve to attend the nation’s most prestigious academic institutions,” Gauthier said in the statement.
“It takes a village, so I want to thank the family members, friends, teachers and everyone else who believed in Alyssa and helped her achieve this historic accomplishment,” she said.
“I am excited to honor Alyssa and the entire Robeson High School community at the next City Council meeting on April 13,” she added.
A West Philadelphia native, Perren has been a student at Paul Robeson High School for the past four years.
She is the president of the school’s National Honor Society and participates in the University of Pennsylvania Educational Pipeline program, which exposes high schoolers to careers in medicine, public health, research and management.
“Robeson taught me the value of family, the importance of standing on what I believe in and pushing for greatness,” Perren said. “I’m surrounded by people at Robeson who support me, challenge me and who want to see me succeed.
“When I told my principal that I was going to apply to Harvard, he didn’t try to talk me out of it. He was supportive of my decision and told me that if I need anything, he would be there. That meant so much to me and I’ll forever be grateful for having such a great support system here,” she added.
Outside of Robeson, Perren participates in Work to Ride, a nonprofit program that provides kids between the ages of 7 and 19 with activities in horsemanship, equine sports and education. She was the captain of the girls polo team this past season.
“I started participating in Work to Ride because of my father,” Perren said. “My dad was a part of the very first generation of kids in the program. He also played polo. I would see pictures and newspaper articles that had been framed of him playing polo with my uncles.
“He never forced that dream on me, I just wanted to do it because I wanted to be just like him,” she said. “I rode my first horse with him when I was 3. When I was 14, I started the program and I’ve been a part of Work to Ride ever since.”
Perren, 17, will attend Harvard in the fall. She plans to major in biology and play on the university’s polo team.
“I hope to be a veterinarian one day,” Perren said. “If possible, I would like to minor in geological studies. When I was young, my dream was to be a paleontologist. I still love dinosaurs to this day and I don’t want to let that go just yet.”
She said she hopes her story will help other students in Philadelphia to pursue their dreams and break barriers.
“There are a lot of different career paths that my generation wants to pursue but are hesitant because there aren’t a lot of people who look like us in those fields,” Perren said.
“I always say that if you don’t have that someone to look up to, be that role model for someone else,” she said. “Our generation is all about breaking barriers and that is something we should set out to do.
“Nothing should be off limits,” she added. “You can have whatever you want in this world, you just have to work hard and set your mind to it.”
