Dozens of people filled the 7000 block of Woodland Avenue on Saturday morning for a ceremonial street naming in honor of the late Rev. Paul “Earthquake” Moore.
The 7000 block of Woodland Avenue will now officially also be known as Paul “Earthquake” Moore Way.
Moore was a respected Southwest Philadelphia community activist. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the Annual Southwest Philadelphia Pride Day and Street Festival.
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, initiated the resolution to honor the church pastor and advocate earlier this year.
“Moore was an icon, and an outstanding community leader in southwest Philadelphia, but also he has contributed overall to improving the quality of life of residents and the city of Philadelphia as a whole,” Johnson said. “He’s a former sanitation worker, and was also an advocate when it comes to addressing the issue of gun violence, and also making sure we improve our neighborhoods for our young people.”
Moore was known as the “People’s Champ.” He worked tirelessly mentoring youth and helping seniors and the poor for decades. He was also known as an activist who regularly attended vigils for victims of gun violence.
“Every time there was a homicide or murder or shooting here in Southwest Philadelphia, it was Paul ‘Earthquake’ who stepped up to the plate. He put the neighborhood on his back and spoke truth to power to save our young people,” the councilmember said. “Today we want to continue his legacy and most importantly, continue to keep his memory alive with the work that we actually do.”
Among Southwest residents at Saturday’s event, there were police officers, colleagues, family, friends, and both current and past public officials.
State Sen. Anthony Williams described Moore as a boisterous man who stood firm on his beliefs.
“I will tell you the greatest part I’ve learned over lifetime is what you want to leave behind when you depart, [that is] a legacy of work, service, and most importantly, love, and a smile,” said Williams.
“The amazing part about Paul is that he has a Christian name, he was a Christian, and lived a Christian life. I don’t say that so much to propagate those of us who are Christians [but] so much as to understand he stood for something of value in the middle of chaos,” he said.
In remembering Moore, Williams also reflected on the current state of affairs in Southwest Philadelphian communities.
“When it was chaos he [Moore] never left chaos, matter of fact, he tried to correct us in the process. So many of us today are trying to scratch our heads about what we should do about the circumstances in which we live … Until we depart this earth, we as people of color, Black folks in the neighborhood have a responsibility to step into danger’s way to correct the chaos because that’s what ‘Earthquake’ would do,” Williams said. “His name was not ‘Earthquake’ because he was a quiet man. ‘Earthquake’ was about shaking things up.”
Moore’s wife, Crystal Moore, and daughter, Paulette Moore, were among a host of speakers who had stories to tell and memories to share. Other speakers included former Philadelphia District Attorney Lynne Abraham, and Capt. Scott Drissel Jr., Commanding Officer, Philadelphia Police Department’s 12th District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.