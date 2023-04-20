Family, friends and fans gathered around the Avenue of the Arts sidewalk to celebrate Philadelphia native and WDAS-FM radio host Patty Jackson being inducted into the 2023 Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.
“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame means everything to me,” Jackson said. “As a kid from South Philly, I never saw myself being on the radio, but it happened and flourished into a great career.
“I was the basketball announcer in high school, I did announcements at my church,” she said. “I always had a microphone in front of me from a very young age and look at me now.
“It feels so good to celebrate this moment with my family, colleagues and South Philly. I’m so blessed and grateful. This is truly an honor,” Jackson added.
She is one of seven new inductees into the Walk of Fame. The group also includes award-winning singer, actor and Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr., world-renowned conductor James DePreist, Bacon Brothers Kevin and Michael, the vocal group The Tymes, radio host John DeBella, former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell and the Sound of Philadelphia trio of Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff and Thom Bell, who died in December.
All of the honorees had their names cemented into the Avenue of The Arts sidewalk on brass plaques. The ceremony took place at the University of the Arts' Hamilton Hall on Thursday.
Odom, who won a Tony award and a Grammy Award for his role as Aaron Burr in the hit musical "Hamilton," said he was honored to be inducted into the Walk of Fame.
“Philadelphia means so much to me and I carry Philadelphia with me everywhere I go,” Odom said. “This plaque says that I mean something to this city that has given me so much and that is something I will never forget.
“When students come across my plaque on the street, I hope it is a reminder to them that dreams can come true in this city,” he said. “That they can dream as high as they can. They can do anything they put their mind to.” he added.
The Walk of Fame, which is along Broad Street’s Avenue of the Arts, has over 100 bronze commemorative plaques of legendary musicians, songwriters and media personalities who have made a significant contribution to the world of music.
Established in 1986, the Walk of Fame is the creation of the Philadelphia Music Alliance, a community-based, not-for-profit organization that works to preserve and promote Philadelphia's rich musical legacy.
“This year’s ceremony brings the number of Walk of Fame inductees to 155,” said Alan Rubens, Philadelphia Music Alliance chair and executive vice president of TimeLife.
“We’re celebrating four individuals, a vocal group, a pair of brothers, and two civic minded citizens, who have all played a variety of essential roles in the creation, performance, dissemination and sustaining of the full spectrum of music,” he said.
“Most importantly, there is one thing all of the honorees share — a love and passion for Philadelphia and it's second to none,” he added.
A native of South Philadelphia, Jackson has been in radio for 41 years. She embarked on her radio career at WSSJ in Camden, N.J., when it was owned by Broadcast Pioneers member Pat Delsi.
Her diverse career has included country and urban formats, including Philly WXTU 92.5 FM and Power 99 FM. But her warm and soulful voice found its true home with adult radio listeners at WDAS-FM.
Throughout her career, Jackson has interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry, including Denzel Washington, Stevie Wonder, former President Barack Obama, Quincy Jones and Barry Manilow, among others.
However, Jackson’s talents extend far beyond radio. Her pre-recorded voice greets arrivals at Philadelphia International Airport.
She pens a weekly entertainment column in The Philadelphia Tribune titled “What’s the 411?” She is the host of WDAS’ “The Wide Wonderful World of Butter” and “Gone But Not Forgotten,” a summer series that pays tribute to the icons of R&B music who have passed away.
She’s created her own podcast “Patty and the Millennials” and YouTube channel. She also has a strong following on social media with her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
In 2021, Jackson had a street renamed after her. Patty Jackson Way, which is in the neighborhood where Jackson grew up, is at 23rd and Ellsworth streets.
“I’m so happy for my sister Patty Jackson,” said Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, CEO of the Odunde cultural festival. “She’s such an icon and legend. She deserves this and so much more. I’m so glad that we’re giving her her flowers while she’s here. I just love her so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.