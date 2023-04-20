Family, friends and fans gathered around the Avenue of the Arts sidewalk to celebrate Philadelphia native and WDAS-FM radio host Patty Jackson being inducted into the 2023 Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame means everything to me,” Jackson said. “As a kid from South Philly, I never saw myself being on the radio, but it happened and flourished into a great career.

chill@phillytrib.com

215-893-5716

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.