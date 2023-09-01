State Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll

State Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll talks about timetable for final fix of I 95. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

A section of Interstate 95 damaged earlier this year in a fiery crash now has structural steel in place to support its outer edges. Transportation leaders say a permanent fix will be in place later this year for at least half the roadway.

The highway collapsed June 11 after a tanker truck caught fire beneath an overpass directly below the northbound lanes. Since then, crews have raced to make temporary repairs. Those repairs allowed traffic to begin flowing again less than two weeks after the incident.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.