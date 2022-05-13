A partnership between a national housing non-profit, along with private and public entities, has transformed an abandoned school into a 55-unit apartment building for seniors and veterans experiencing homelessness in the Sharswood neighborhood of North Philadelphia.
This week, Help USA, in partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the Pennsylvania Finance Agency, the Philadelphia Housing Development Corp. (PHDC) and the city of Philadelphia, celebrated the grand opening of The Brigadier General Hazel Johnson Brown Veterans Center at Help Philadelphia VI.
The building has 51 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments designated for low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. Nine units are reserved for formerly homeless veterans, or those with special needs. The complex also includes a community room and areas for health and support services and office space.
The building was formerly the Reynolds School on Nor 24th street.
“Opening our sixth project in Philadelphia is a significant milestone,” said David Cleghorn, Chief Housing Officer at Help USA. “This building will provide housing and support services to people in need. Its transformation from an abandoned building into an asset for the neighborhood and the city exemplifies the best kind of public-private collaborations.”
City Council President Darrell Clarke said the building will provide a safe and affordable place for veterans to call home.
“These men and women served our country admirably; now, it’s time we served them, and this development helps us all towards that worthy goal,” Clarke said.
According to the PHA, the project serves as a partner to its Sharswood Blumberg Neighborhood Choice Revitalization Plan, which seeks to transform what was a high-rise public housing complex into a new neighborhood by constructing single-family homes, renovating senior housing and building a new $52 million shopping center and apartment complex, to be developed and managed by Mosaic, a Philadelphia-based minority firm.
“It is an honor to again support our great community partner Help USA in its mission to provide homes for the people most in need, particularly our formerly homeless veterans,” said Kelvin A. Jeremiah, PHA president and CEO. “Our commitment includes funding of more than $1,000 a month for the next 20 years for 49 of the units in this building, and a long-term $1.5 million loan. The conversion of this formerly vacant school building represents the latest addition to the ongoing, incredible transformation of Sharswood that PHA is privileged to lead.”
PHDC CEO David Thomas said the agency is proud to be a part of this development that helps house seniors and veterans experiencing homelessness.
“Our commitment to affordable housing and community development through financing, land, and other solutions are important to projects like this.” Thomas said. “The Reynolds School, once used to educate our children, has been repurposed to become the Brigadier General Hazel Johnson Brown Veterans Center, helping house some of our most vulnerable residents in Philadelphia.”
Another partner in this development is The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.
“Joining forces on this project in Philadelphia was important to us as it addresses a huge need in this community by providing not only a safe place for people to call home, but also services that can help shape the rest of their lives,” said Leo Carlin, president of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. “The JBJ Soul Foundation has always believed that projects like this one are made possible by organizations from all sectors coming together to make a difference and we are thrilled to be one of them.”
Based in New York, Help is one of the nation’s developers that specializes in providing homes and services for at-risk people, including families, veterans, and victims of domestic violence and those persons experiencing homelessness.
