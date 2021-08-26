A ceremonial street naming was held Thursday in recognition of the late Dr. Walter P. Lomax Jr.’s philanthropy and support of Philadelphia’s African-American community.
City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, led the ceremony renaming the 1800 block of Wharton Street in South Philadelphia “Walter P. Lomax, Jr., M.D., Way.” Johnson was joined by several friends, family members and supporters of Lomax.
“Dr. Lomax was in many ways a renaissance man,” Johnson said. “He was a role model to me growing up in South Philadelphia and he showed a fierce commitment to the economic empowerment of the Black community through his actions. His endeavors in health care, minority business development, and philanthropy paved a path for younger generations to follow.”
The Lomax family expressed appreciation for the honor.
“Walter P. Lomax Jr., M.D. was born at home at 1936 Reed St.,” said Beverly Lomax, Dr. Lomax’s wife for over 55 years. “He grew up in South Philadelphia, where he was molded and nurtured by a loving community. Throughout his life he was most proud of growing up in South Philadelphia. He would be greatly honored by this street naming in a community he was deeply committed to.”
“We are grateful to Councilman Johnson for this amazing acknowledgment,” said Sara Lomax-Reese, Dr. Lomax’s youngest daughter and president/CEO of WURD Radio. “I remember going to my father’s office at 18th and Wharton as a child, visiting and working there during summers. He loved South Philly and took great pride in bringing exceptional medical services to this community. I’m sure he is smiling.”
Dr. Lomax started practicing medicine at the South Philadelphia Medical Center on the corner of 18th and Wharton Streets in 1958. While he began as a solo practitioner, he later expanded to a 22-physician group; developed Lomax Health Systems (LHS) Inc., a management company concentrating on health care; and Correctional Healthcare Solutions (CHS), which provided health services to correctional facilities around the country. He practiced in South Philadelphia and throughout the city for 32 consecutive years before selling his practices in 1990.
In 1968, Lomax was called upon to treat the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. who, while traveling through Philadelphia, contracted an upper respiratory infection. Dr. Lomax treated Dr. King, who became one of the thousands of patients treated by Dr. Lomax during his decades as a medical doctor.
Dr. Lomax served as chairman of The Lomax Companies, which manages a global portfolio of private equity investments with particular emphasis on technology, communication and real estate. One of his most business ventures was Philadelphia’s WURD Radio (900 AM/96.1 FM) which he acquired in 2002.
WURD is the only African-American owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, and one of few in the country.
The street dedication ceremony was held on the same day as WURD Radio’s annual Founder’s Day celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Lomax, who passed in October 2013 at the age of 81.
