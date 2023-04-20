Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, said a portion of the University City Townhomes site will remain affordable at the same levels as before when it is transferred to the city by the owners.
“With the affordable housing property that will be built, we intend to have the same level of affordability that exists now at the UC Townhomes site, which is that no resident will have to pay 30% of their income for rent,” Gauthier said.
Gauthier spoke in City Council on Thursday, in response to resident’s concerns, one day after IBID Associates, L.P., owners of the UC Townhomes at 40th and Market streets, reached a $3.5 million agreement with Gauthier and the city of Philadelphia to end its lawsuit against them.
“We are pleased to reach an agreement that at last provides the chance to achieve what we have sought from the beginning: to successfully redevelop 3900 Market Street while also respecting the residents of University City Townhomes and accommodating the legitimate need for affordable housing at the site,” said Kevin Feeley, an IBID spokesperson.
The city has hired the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey to distribute the $3.5 million, or about $50,000 for each family that resided at the UC Townhomes, to help defray their relocation costs and inconvenience.
In addition, United Way will also provide support services to tenants to be funded by a group of institutions in West Philadelphia, including the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Penn Medicine, University City Science Center and Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania.
“There was quite a lot of pressure on the institutions from the community, the tenants, and to some degree that pressure worked,” Gauthier said. “The tenants stood up for themselves and refused to back down. That led to bringing the institutions to the table.”
As part of the deal, IBID Associates will transfer a 23,595-square-foot parcel of land at the site, or about 20% of the 2.6-acre property to the city for the development of 70 permanently affordable units and green space.
In 2021, the owner of the complex, IBID Associates, LP, said it planned to exit its federal affordable housing contract when it expired and planned to sell the complex.
The federally subsidized housing complex was built about 40 years ago for Black and brown residents who were forced out of the neighborhood, known then as “Black Bottom,” by the expansion of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. It was a classic case of what some housing activists describe as gentrification.
In 2021, Gauthier sponsored legislation to protect the townhome complex, banning any demolition of the property one year and requiring that a portion of any new development in the area must include affordable housing.
Last year, IBID filed suit in Pennsylvania Eastern District court against Gauthier and the city, saying the legislation sought to block the sale of its property and violated its constitutional rights.
In addition, the city has agreed to amend Gauthier’s legislation to exclude IBID from it.
Residents of the UC Townhomes will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Friday at 40th & Market Sts., to give their views on the settlement and announce their next steps.
On Wednesday, the group representing the residents, Save the UC Townhomes, issued a statement saying the deal falls short. The group also said it was concerned that the affordability wouldn’t be the same and that it wanted the right to return in writing.
“We must have a written commitment from the city that guarantees a ‘Right to Return’ with a housing subsidy for current and former residents and a commitment to the residents on the redevelopment of the preserved site,” said Rasheda Alexander, a resident and member of the UC Townhomes Resident Council.
“I understand their concerns, but I didn’t spend two years fighting a legal battle to not build affordable housing on the site,” Gauthier said. “I fought for it for a long time with the tenants and we are making a commitment that there will be deep affordability forever. Anybody who wants to come back who was at the UC Townhomes site, we want to come back.”
In a few months, the city will issue a request for a quote (RFQ) The city would issue an RFQ to solicit interested parties. “It could be PHA or it could be a private developer,” Gauthier said.
The city plans to use low income tax credits to finance the development but will also see other funding, Gauthier said, that will bring down the rents.
In August 2022, protesters supporting the 70 families living at UC Townhomes, who had set up a tent encampment at the site, were removed by the Sheriff’s office on the orders of Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts. Several deadlines for the tenants to move out were extended, but many families moved out.
“I commend Councilmember Jamie Gauthier for her efforts to advocate for residents in her district, and I thank the Law Department for their work to ensure that the former tenants of the University City Townhomes receive comprehensive support in their path forward,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.
According to Gauthier, the settlement was the result of two years of creating the legislation and defending it while trying to negotiate with the property owners.
About 13,000 residents of affordable housing in the city are facing similar expiring contracts with the federal government from developers.
“For me, it is not just about this settlement,” Gauthier said. “It’s about setting a standard that we don’t just throw people away. We are a city that is continuing to grow, but we are going to do that with justice and equity. I believe that when you fight and you are smart about the fight and when you organize, you win. I believe that justice in housing is worth fighting for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.