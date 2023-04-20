Portion of UC

Tent encampment protesting displacement of University City Townhomes residents was dismantled in August 2022.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, said a portion of the University City Townhomes site will remain affordable at the same levels as before when it is transferred to the city by the owners.

“With the affordable housing property that will be built, we intend to have the same level of affordability that exists now at the UC Townhomes site, which is that no resident will have to pay 30% of their income for rent,” Gauthier said.

