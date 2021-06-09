With the help from family, high school teachers and staff and university faculty, Seyani Davis graduated with a high school diploma and an associate degree from Parkway Center City Middle College and Community College of Philadelphia.
“It was a lot of hard work, but I’m so excited to be graduating with my high school diploma and associate degree,” Davis said.
“Now that I’ve graduated, I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life, which includes going to North Carolina A&T and majoring in psychology.”
Davis was among the 90 students graduating from Parkway Center City Middle College Class of 2021. The in-person graduation was held at CCP’s Athletic Center on Wednesday.
The senior class is the first group of graduates in Pennsylvania to graduate with both a high school diploma and associate degree and has earned over $10 million in scholarships, grants and aid.
The middle college was developed from a collaboration between The School District of Philadelphia and CCP.
“Today, we celebrate this major milestone of being the first cohort of Pennsylvania Middle College,” said Parkway Center City Middle College principal Anh Nguyen.
“What you were able to accomplish as a class no other senior class in Pennsylvania has ever done,” she added. “I can’t wait to see your future contributions to this community and world.”
Rosleyry Rosario was the first valedictorian and Anissa Wheeler-White was salutatorian.
The keynote speaker was the School District of Philadelphia former Chief of Academic Support and current superintendent of Omaha Public Schools Cheryl Logan.
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite, CCP President Donald Guy Generals and Mayor Jim Kenney made special remarks at the ceremony. Governor Tom Wolf also made congratulatory remarks to the graduates via a recording.
“Four years ago, almost to the day, this group of young people came to an orientation at CCP,” Hite said.
“We saw almost 100 13- and 14-year-olds excited to be starting college,” he added. “Now those individuals four years later graduated, with not just their high school diploma, but the associate degree. We’re so proud of all of you.”
Generals told the graduates that as they embark on their new journey in life, to keep learning.
“In order to live life to the fullest, you must remain committed to learning more about yourselves and the world around us as you change,” Generals said.
Senior Preece Johnson said that receiving his high school diploma along with an associate degree from CCP will open new doors for him.
“I want to have a job that I’m passionate about and I like building and fixing things, so I’m going to college for carpentry,” Johnson said.
“The opportunities I gained in high school and CCP will not only open new doors for me, but I will be further along to having the career that I want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.