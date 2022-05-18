Starting in the fall of 2022, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will assign eight new bike lane enforcement officers to strictly enforce bike lane regulations.
Since 2011 there have been 41 deaths and 135 injuries to Philadelphia bicyclists. The PPA says it has issued over 25,700 bike lane violations since 2014.
"Cyclists are an integral part of Philadelphia's transportation ecosystem. We must protect them while providing safe and equal access to our city streets," Corinne O'Connor, PPA Deputy Executive Director, said.
According to O'Connor, there were seven bicyclist deaths in 2021.
"Blocking a bike lane with a parked car is dangerous, and the PPA will issue tickets to vehicles that illegally park in bike lanes," O'Connor said.
The new enforcement officers will patrol and issue tickets for illegally parked vehicles in Center City, South Philadelphia, and University City.
According to Ed Thornton, PPA Sr. Director of On-Street, fines for blocking bike lanes in Center City carry a $76 penalty. In all other outlining areas in the city, the fine is $51.
O'Connor said that the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia showed " vigilance and hard work in protecting bicyclists and moving the city's Vizion Zero goals closer to reality."
Sarah Stuart of the Bicycle Coalition said she was excited to see the PPA's program start.
"Many of Philadelphia's unprotected bike lanes are chronically encroached upon by drivers who park or stand with impunity," Stuart said. "A team of enforcement officers on bikes will be able to efficiently and sustainably keep bike lanes clear and safe for the bicyclists they were designed and built for."
According to O'Connor, the application has been posted online, and there is a requirement of six months of experience working with the parking authority.
"It is our hope this enhanced enforcement effort will encourage compliance with bike lane regulations and keep our bike lanes clear and free of parked vehicles," O'Connor concluded.
