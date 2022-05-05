Council member Cherelle Parker, D-9th District, introduced legislation that would improve the enforcement of penalties for illegal dumping in Philadelphia.
Under the legislation, dumping large trash items such as tires, mattresses, or bags of waste with more than 5 gallons will all be a violation carrying harsher fines.
According to Parker, currently, if 20 car tires are illegally thrown away, the fine is $5,000 total. Under this legislation, it would carry up to $100,000 in fines.
“We’re cracking down on people and companies who do not properly dispose of their trash,” said Parker.” Not only is dumping an irresponsible business practice, but it’s also disrespectful to the community. The trash left behind is harmful, unsightly, and premeditated. This legislation makes every item within a single dump subject to a violation. Previously the entire dump was subject to one single violation.”
This legislation will also make property owners responsible for the waste that is not correctly discarded.
“I particularly want to thank the Streets commissioner for his leadership on this issue and his team and others in the administration for all their expertise and assistance with drafting this legislation,” Parker said.
Parker added that addressing illegal dumping and keeping streets clean will improve public safety and help deter criminal activity.
***
In other City Council business: At-large City Councilmember Helen Gym’s resolution authorizing the Committee on Children and Youth and Public Health and Human Services to hold hearings concerning the imminent threat to the right to an abortion was unanimously approved Thursday.
The hearings will examine the local impact of overturning the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision. The hearings will also discuss regional options for women to ensure and increase access to abortion in the face of this threat.
“For 50 years, Roe v. Wade has stood as the law of the land recognized as a fundamental constitutional right, rooted in the right to privacy, choosing what to do with pregnancy, reproductive health, and rights,” Gym said. “It is a ruling that helped shape my life. It’s a ruling that has shaped the lives of all of us on this body. Whether or not we choose to exercise it. Health care has been better because of it. Our economy has grown because of it.”
Gym said it’s time for local governments and state-level legislatures to take this threat seriously.
***
Also, At-Large Councilmember David Oh’s had a resolution authorizing hearings for City Council’s Special Committee on Child Separation unanimously passed Thursday.
The hearings will look at the committee’s report on findings within the city’s Department of Health Services.
The Philadelphia Tribune reported early this week that a City Council report stated research shows Philadelphia had the highest rate of family separation of all major cities in the United States in 2017.
“We’re looking for reforms that would make DHS hopefully a welcome agency in the community and neighborhoods of Philadelphia,” Oh told The Tribune. “I think it’s important to have transparency and accountability, and it’s important to ensure that evidence is presented and that any refuting of basically anonymous allegations are unfounded.”
