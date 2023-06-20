Entering the 2023 mayoral election, former State Representative and City Councilmember Cherelle Parker seemed to have some advantages to stand out in a crowded field. She had a strong resume with state and city experience, a good track record of helping her constituents, and the backing of the Northwest Coalition. However, she did trail her rivals in one important area: cash.
Parker won the Democratic primary in May while spending just $26 a vote, according to analysis. Collecting over 81,000 votes still puts her over $2.1 million in expenditures but that places her well behind opponents like Allan Domb and Jeff Brown, who invested millions of their own money into the race but finished well behind Parker and others. Domb spent $460 per vote and finished fourth with just under 28,000 votes, less than half the total for Rebecca Rhynhart, who came in second.
After winning the contentious Democratic primary, Parker admitted she wasn’t sure if she could spend the money needed to stay in the race as 2022 drew to a close. The high spending that made this the most expensive election in Philadelphia’s history forced two of her City Council colleagues to withdraw. However, she raised over $1.1 million between January and May, according to campaign finance reports filed with the city.
“Someone like Cherelle Parker had a terrific ratio of dollars per vote,” said Pat Christmas, chief policy officer for the Committee of 70. “In the get-out-the-vote universe, $26 to $28 per vote is pretty solid. Several hundred dollars per vote would not be too good.”
Records show that current Mayor Jim Kenney spent around $10 per vote in his primary victory in 2015. He won the crowded field with over 129,000 votes. Even with inflation turning that $10 into $12.64 in today’s money, his spending comes up around half a million less than Parker’s figures. Parker followed a similar path to victory, securing key endorsements from blue-collar labor groups like IBEW Local 98 and the Northwest Coalition.
Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania have become major battlegrounds for substantial political spending. Millions go into ad buys across the state during presidential campaigns. Last year’s Senate election for Pat Toomey’s open seat saw over $420 million spent by all the candidates, according to opensecrets.org. Over half of that amount came from outside money, making it the second-most expensive race in the past midterm election. In 2018, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick kept his redistricted House seat in Bucks County after withstanding a costly election against multimillionaire Scott Wallace. The top five finishers in the Democratic primary all ran TV ads in the weeks leading up to the campaign.
National parties have increasingly favored candidates who can fund themselves with their own wealth, like Wallace and Dr. Mehmet Oz, since it often means less support and resources diverted to those races. During the primary, Parker used her upbringing and lack of independent wealth as a positive. She frequently differentiated growing up with her grandparents on government support from her “the Cleavers and the Huxtables,” indirectly referring to her opponents who grew up more comfortably and some outside of Philadelphia, creating a link to herself and the voters in lower-income neighborhoods. While there wasn’t substantially higher turnout than the last open primary in 2015, the strategy seemed to work, as Parker picked up the most voters in the predominantly Black and Hispanic divisions across the city. The latter was certainly helped by the endorsement of her former colleague Maria Quinones Sanchez, who had to drop out of the race due to fundraising difficulties.
“Although this was the most expensive race in history, the candidate quality still matters,” Christmas noted. “The millions of dollars [Jeff Brown and Allan Domb] spent seemed to run into a ceiling, as far as the performance they could see.” Christmas credited Parker’s outreach efforts to drive voters to the polls as part of her victory.
Parker and her opponents generally benefited from PAC and other outside funding to bolster their campaigns. While these major contributors often help swing tight races, they seemed to have little effect on this race, even backfiring a couple times. Jeff Brown, the ShopRite magnate, saw his campaign fined for involvement of outside money and struggled to defend it during the debates. Helen Gym railed against Jeff Yass, the conservative billionaire and school-choice proponent, during the campaign to draw more progressive support. However, she failed to directly link him to a major opponent, while her rivals went after her connections at AmeriSource Bergen, the drug manufacturer that employed her husband and at least one long-time donor, and one of the companies who paid Pennsylvania as settlement over the opioid epidemic lawsuit.
