Entering the 2023 mayoral election, former State Representative and City Councilmember Cherelle Parker seemed to have some advantages to stand out in a crowded field. She had a strong resume with state and city experience, a good track record of helping her constituents, and the backing of the Northwest Coalition. However, she did trail her rivals in one important area: cash.

Parker won the Democratic primary in May while spending just $26 a vote, according to analysis. Collecting over 81,000 votes still puts her over $2.1 million in expenditures but that places her well behind opponents like Allan Domb and Jeff Brown, who invested millions of their own money into the race but finished well behind Parker and others. Domb spent $460 per vote and finished fourth with just under 28,000 votes, less than half the total for Rebecca Rhynhart, who came in second.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.