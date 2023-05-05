U.S. Marshals arrested the father of the 3-year-old who was shot in the cheek last week on Taney Street.
James Weldon, 31, was handcuffed and taken away, on the the 1300 block of Dover Street. Weldon is being held on firearms violations and charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
Meanwhile, the preliminary hearing for Laylaah Muhammad, the little boy's 23-year-old mother, will begin May 18.
Judge Joffie C. Pittman III will preside over the hearing in Philadelphia Municipal Court. Muhammad is facing the following charges: endangering the welfare of children as a parent or guardian, conspiracy, obstructing administrative law or other government function, unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with or fabricating evidence and filing a false report to incriminate another.
The shooting took place April 30 inside a home on the 1500 block of Taney Street, but Muhammad told Philadelphia police officers that it happened while she was walking down the street holding her son. Details about what happened inside the house that day are still unclear.
Muhammad's South Philadelphia neighbors in the 200 block of South Wilder Street are rooting for the child to get better. He is recovering at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Muhammad also has a 7-year-old son, Jid. A neighbor, Betty Collins, lives on the 2000 block of South Wilder Street, where Muhammad lives with her father, Nieem Muhassid, said, "When you hear something sad like that, all you can do is pray.
"I'm sorry to hear about anything so terrible. I grew up with Laylaah's grandmom. The little boy would always speak when he went by and say, "Hi. Aunt Betty."
Collins said Muhammad was probably visiting relatives on Taney Street when the shooting happened.
"They have family around there — you've never seen such a huge family," said Collins.
"Laylaah is a sweetheart," said neighbor Valerie Burgess. "I watched her grow up on this block. My grandkids know her sons and they play together. The kids are always with Laylaah or with their grandpop. He takes them around a lot."
"I'm so sad anytime a child gets shot," said another neighbor, who declined to be named. "The kids are always getting hurt. My grandkids were just playing with her sons last week."
A neighbor from the Taney Street area, Tameeka Outlaw, a middle school science teacher, rushed himthe injured child and his mother to a local fire station. The child, stopped breathing in the car, but firefighters at Engine 47 resuscitated him and got him safely to CHOP. He was listed in critical but stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.