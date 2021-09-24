Yullio Robbins longed for a son. She had five daughters and prayed to have a boy. Finally, she had her first son, James Walke III. But on Friday, Robbins stood in front of a crowd at City Hall wearing a black shirt memorializing Walke. On Feb. 23, 2016, her son was heading out of the house, but for some reason, he came back twice to tell his mom bye, and he loved her. He was killed that day in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
“I wear this shirt, not with pride. I wear it because my heart aches for my son. He was murdered,” Robbins said. “He (the shooter) stood over top of my baby, shot 12 bullets. I got a terrible call at 1:30 in the afternoon,” she said.
Walke, 28 at the time of his death, left behind a pair of sons who are now 15 and 14 years old, and nobody has solved his murder five years later.
“We’ve got to do something,” Robbins said. “I’m not blaming anybody but the communities. I’m not blaming the police. Us as communities need to get together. We need to go out into the neighborhoods. I’m out in the neighborhoods all the time, but I need help,” she said.
Stanley Crawford remembers every excruciating detail from the morning of Sept. 8, 2018, when his daughter frantically called him and said his son William had been shot.
“I see my son’s blood from the gunshot to his right temple, his right cheek and chest, splattered on the ground,” Crawford said.
William was 35 and his killer was never arrested.
“Every murder is real. But every murder affects more than the person that was murdered,” Crawford said. “When they killed my son, they killed a relationship, me and his relationship, his mother, everybody that was related to him no longer had that relationship.”
According to the Office of the Controller’s gun violence database, of Thursday there have been 397 homicides in Philadelphia this year, 18% higher than in 2020 at the same point.
This weekend coincides with the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, which has been observed every year on Sept. 25 since 2007.
Friday afternoon, several parents who lost children to homicide gathered in front of City Hall to call for change and plead for help solving the murder cases of their children. This was in partnership with the Peace Not Guns Faith-Based Coalition’s Call for Justice Rally.
Cheryl Pedro said she wakes up sick to her stomach on Monday mornings. Every week, Mondays remind her that her 34-year-old son Mario was murdered on Monday, Feb. 23, 2015.
“My son has been dead almost seven years. Nobody is calling me saying anything. Enough is enough,” Pedro said. “Put the guns down, and I don’t have my boy anymore because people think this is the wild, wild West.”
Bishop James Darnell Robinson of Yesha Ministries in South Philadelphia is tired of seeing young men being eulogized.
“I began to think about this level of victimization and how deep it runs because the problem is so much deeper than what we understand. Because the culprits, the ones that are perpetrating these crimes, are also victims,” Robinson said. “They’re growing up in communities, and they’re in environments that are raising them up and that are conducive for the kind of behaviors that are happening.”
He said he believes the community environment makes people more prone to pick up guns when all they hear in music and see on their blocks is violence.
“But we can’t play the blame game. And the reason we can’t play the blame game is that we can all do better. Police can do better; politicians can do better; preachers and pastors and priests and prophets can all do better. So I think that we’ve got to communicate a different message,” Robinson said.
