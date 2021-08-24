One year after a group of parents at the Waldorf School of Philadelphia demanded change amid a series of racially charged incidents, three parent organizers shared mixed feelings on the school’s progress.
In June 2020, the Concerned Parents of Color submitted a letter that listed 10 recommendations Waldorf-Philadelphia should adopt to change what was described as a “pattern of unaddressed racism at the school,” including “microaggressions” and “overt racism.” Over the past year, some said they still felt let down while another remained hopeful.
“I do think they’re changing slowly but surely, but the change is coming a little too late for my household,” said Janelle Avant, one of three Black parents who came forth to the Tribune last year. One of Avant’s main issues was what she described as the Waldorf administration’s mishandling of a white child spitting in her son’s face.
Avant said that although the 2020-2021 school year didn’t present any issues for her son, she decided not to re-enroll him because she didn’t sense an urgency to address systemic racism at the school.
“I don’t feel as though they are taking it seriously because everything is a reaction. Nothing is proactive. Everything is reactive.”
Specifically, Avant said that after one of the key initial recommendations was met — the hiring of an independent consultant to assess Waldorf’s diversity climate — things got quiet, and that an audit promised by March still has not been presented to the school community.
“After September, they had a Zoom to introduce [the independent consultant] to everyone and what his exact role was going to be, why he was there, what he was going to do, then it went quiet. It was a lot of silence, I want to say silence through pretty much most of the fall. At that point, I said ‘forget.’ I don’t think they’re taking it seriously at all,” Avant said. “This audit was supposed to be completed in March but March came and went ... nothing.”
Avant also pointed to the eventual election of a teacher — who was cited in the CPOC letter for a racist incident — to the Waldorf board as a red flag. Although the teacher is no longer at Waldorf, Avant said the move by teachers to elect her to the board as their representation was an indication that the CPOC voices had not been fully received by the larger school community.
“It was definitely a slap in the face,” said Avant.
“What I have control over is where I put my child and where I spend my money. January, February is the time they send out contracts to pay deposits and re-enrollment fees for the following year. I kindly let them know I would not be re-enrolling. I found another school that would be a good fit culturally.”
In July, Betsy Sweeney, director of operations for Waldorf-Philadelphia, said the school did not want to discuss its progress. “We are not interested in being interviewed, however, there are some updates on our website and social media,” Sweeney said.
Under the “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” page on the website, the 2020 Concerned Parents of Color letter is published along with an explanation of how the school has met all 10 of the recommendations, some of which included: “an accountability plan for addressing discrimination complaints; A sustainability plan for retaining families of color; Adding race and diversity issues to the teacher and faculty chair evaluations; and the hiring of a diversity and inclusion officer.”
Waldorf-Philadelphia’s diversity page said that “Prioritizing community reflections on undoing racism as a mindset, White fragility as a process, and anti-racism as a practice informs our institutional approach to this work today … We strive for a community where all students feel nurtured and loved deeply enough to develop their talents in the fullness of their humanity … We recognize that racism and White Supremacy anywhere (including within our school) is a crisis of epidemic proportions. We pledge to continue to work hard to make sure that families and children of color feel safe, supported, and included within this community.”
Even as the school adopted the 10 recommendations and pledged commitment to a discrimination-free school, former Waldorf-Philadelphia parent Shelli Branscombe questioned the actual practices that took place after the CPOC letter was received.
Branscombe, whose child recently graduated from eighth grade, shares the same concerns as Avant, including the election of the teacher who was at the center of several CPOC complaints.
“Placing the harmful teacher on the board sent a message of this person’s validity and value by the institution. It made me ask: ‘How much can really change in an institution where people who cause harm are not held accountable and in turn given more power?’” she said.
Branscombe also questioned the process of the audit that was conducted.
“One of the concerns I did have was the level of independence because it did feel like the [former] executive director was guiding who to talk to — that was one of my concerns. And he was supposed to have the audit due in March 2021, and it was like, ‘Where’s the audit?’” Branscombe said. “There’s supposed to be an actual report that the community is supposed to be able to go through [and] also for the community to continue to ensure there’s accountability with the school going in the right direction. Because of my own sanity, I stepped away. I tried. We did our best.”
Rolando Brown, another Concerned Parent of Color, said he is content with the way Waldorf-Philadelphia has handled their recommendations.
“The administration was super responsive,” he said. “I think we need to remain committed to the work of implementing the changes and ensuring the success of the Black children who are at the school.”
Brown added that he has personally seen and appreciates the CPOC recommendations implemented in Waldorf-Philadelphia documents and by-laws, including the recent hiring of a diversity, equity and inclusion director, Taylor Hickman, but still heeds the concerns of other parents. “When … any other Black parent has concerns, those concerns should be taken seriously,” he said.
Brown also praised the work of the independent consultant — whom he helped to select — although the audit has not been released. Brown said he does not know why it has not been released but speculated it is because it “involves young people.”
“I didn’t expect to see the report. I expected to see administrators and teachers to use the survey and make more informed decisions about what to do. That’s what I expected and that’s what I still expect,” he said
For Brown, the formula to Waldorf’s improvement is in them doing what they say they will do.
“It’s clear to me that if everyone would simply do their job, the school would be a safe and excellent place for our people to learn. The school’s job is to ‘honor and value each child and their unique gifts … [to] strive for cultural diversity within an urban setting,’” he said.
“So, when I say do their job, I mean this. This is what I signed up for. This is what I believe.”
Avant advised that a change at Waldorf would mean more weeding.
“In order to make those changes, they have to literally clean house,” she said. “[We’ll] know the process is working when [they] start letting people go and when the parents who get upset start leaving with them. In a clean house, you have got to get rid of the bad people that don’t like change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.