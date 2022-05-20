Panel announces candidates for school board vacancies

A college student, education activist, associate pastor and several School District of Philadelphia parents are among the candidates recommended for two school board vacancies.
The candidates are Sarah-Ashley Andrews; Elyse Castillo; Jerome Glover; Daniel Hopkins; Gavin Keirans; Chau Wing Lam; Pep Marie; and Bill McKinney.
The Educational Nominating Panel recommended the eight candidates to Mayor Jim Kenney.
Kenney will select two appointees from the panel’s recommendations and share his selections with City Council for advice and consent. He has 10 days to ask for more names and he has 20 days to make his picks for the board.
The two candidates will replace Angela McIver and Maria McColgan on the nine-member board. Sixty-two candidates applied for the position.
“Our city’s children, families and communities rely on the quality and strength of our public education system,” Kenney said in a statement.
“Schools are the key to our future and at the center of our society,” Kenney added. “Being a school board member is vital and demanding public service and an opportunity to benefit young people and our city as a whole.”
The nominees are:
Sarah-Ashley Andrews is a graduate of the W.B. Saul School who earned a B.A. in biblical studies from Lancaster Bible College. Andrews works as a physical therapist and founded Dare 2 Hope, a suicide prevention nonprofit.
Elyse Castillo is a public health student at Temple University and a LGBTQ+ parent of three district students. Castillo is the vice president of Cook-Wissahickon Elementary Home and School Association and serves on the school board’s Parent and Community Advisory Council.
Jerome Glover is a district graduate and parent who is the associate pastor of Enon Tabernacle Church. Glover taught in the district for more than 10 years and served as an assistant principal in Delaware County.
Daniel Hopkins is a district parent and political science professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Hopkins research focuses on systemic racism in large bureaucratic organizations.
Gavin Keirans is a partner at Rox Strategy, a management consulting business. Keirans is the founder and president of the Philadelphia Catholic League Service Corps and has also worked at Madison Square Garden, Altice USA and Accenture.
Chau Wing Lam is a charter school parent who currently directs the Philadelphia Academy of School Leaders. Lam worked for the district for six years in the superintendent’s office and the Office of Evaluation, Research and Accountability.
Pep Marie is the coalition coordinator for Our City Our Schools and the co-founder and researcher at the Philly Participatory Research Collective. Marie has been a chapter leader in the Philadelphia Student Union and is a graduate of the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts.
Bill McKinney is the executive director of the New Kensington Community Development Corporation with over 25 years experience as a nonprofit leader, research, planner and program developer. McKinney chaired the School Reform Commission’s task force to address drop-out rates for Black and Latino male students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.