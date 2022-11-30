The Pennsylvania Senate has voted to formally accept the seven articles of impeachment drafted against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
The vote, which took place on the very last day of the legislative session, was tallied largely along party lines and sets the stage for a legislative process that hasn’t occurred in Pennsylvania's legislature in almost 30 years.
The state Senate is now scheduled to hold its impeachment trial January 18th at 11:30 am. Krasner will now be required to respond to a writ of summons issued by the state legislators by December 21st—notifying him of his trial and requiring him to appear before the state Senate.
Before the vote occurred, state Sen. Joe Pittman claimed the trial was a “procedural matter required for this body to fulfill its constitutional obligations.”
“The Senate’s Constitutional obligations are clear, so we are prepared to fulfill our duties and continue the impeachment process of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman in a statement.
Krasner and those who support him have continuously labeled this effort by legislators a partisan attempt to disenfranchise Philadelphia voters.
“This would be the first time in the history of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that there has been an effort to impeach a public official for their ideas.” said Krasner during a news conference.
Former city controller and current mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart released a statement denouncing the impeachment trial, saying that leaders at the local and state level should be focusing their time on making a more “concerted action.”
“As leaders in this city and commonwealth, we won’t always agree, and I have been critical of some of District Attorney Krasner’s policies,” said Rhynhart. “But we all must work together to address the violence and crime in our city.
“An impeachment vote does nothing to address rising gun violence and only serves to further disenfranchise voters in our communities and city.”
This vote also comes after the Committee to Restore Law and Order, a special committee created within the state house to investigate Krasner and his office on the grounds of impeachment, released its third report in which they offered ways to limit the authority and discretion of Philadelphia’s District Attorney.
However, the committee has continuously fell short of recommending the impeachment of Krasner altogether.
