The Pennsylvania State Conference NAACP and Rite Aid have partnered together to provide free COVID-19 Moderna vaccinations for Nicetown residents. The event was held at The Salvation Army Kroc Center at 4200 Wissahickon Ave. Residents were encouraged to make an appointment but walk-ups were welcomed.
The two-day event attracted Philadelphians from across the city and even residents from the surrounding areas.
Kenneth Huston, president of the Pennsylvania State Conference NAACP, attended the event and said he was excited to get people vaccinated.
“Today is the second day that we are doing the vaccination here in partnership with Rite Aid,” Huston said. “Yesterday we had a nice turn of the Black and brown residents of Nicetown and the surrounding Philadelphia community. It was absolutely important that we got the information out for the Black and brown community, Huston added.
Not everyone who received the vaccination shot lived within the City of Philadelphia. The NAACP and Rite welcomed all Pennsylvania residents. Through this effort many white Pennsylvania residents walked-up to the event hoping to receive the vaccination.
On the first day of vaccination, Huston estimated that 60% of Black and brown residents received vaccinations.
Adam Bram traveled from Montgomery County to receive the Moderna shot.
“There are no vaccines out even though I’m eligible for the vaccine,” he said. Bram said he heard about the event and decided to show up and wait in line. He said he believes it’s important to get the vaccine for his health and everyone else.
Teresa Moultrie, from West Philadelphia made an appointment to get the vaccine because she takes care of her mother. “I deal with my mother and I need to get vaccinated. I’m always taking her to the doctors, taking her to the store and bringing her food.” Moultrie is also a front-line worker.
Neha Bhatt, ahead pharmacist from Rite Aid helped to lead the event, assisted her colleagues in providing vaccine shots. She shared her perspective on the importance of getting the vaccination.
“We are proud partners of the NAACP and our mission is to get the vaccine into the arms of as many Philadelphians as possible. One vaccine into one person’s arm is one life that we save,” said Bhatt. Bhatt urges people to not be afraid.
If you’ve received your first vaccination, Bhatt suggests waiting two weeks until the antibodies enter your system. After the second shot, patients must wait another two weeks until the vaccination is completely in a person’s system.
State Representative Darisha Parker serving the 198th District community attended the second-day event to show her support. Parker who recently won the election back in November is encouraging her constituents to educate themselves.
“To have an area like the 19140 area that has the highest number of asthma cases upon African-Americans children, and to have a site that’s giving out vaccinations is historical, expressed Parker.
Michael Cogbill, chairman of the state NAACP, helped to facilitate and run the event. Cogbill says this is the first time they ran a vaccination site.
“We put this together in two weeks,” he said. “We connected with the AFL-CIO, the Nicetown CDC as well as the Kroc Center. None of us ever ran an event like this before but we put in the effort to make sure this event was organized and prioritize for people who love in the community.”
