HARRISBURG — With the deadline to apply fast approaching, the members of the PA SAFE Caucus are urging nonprofits and local governments to apply for a share of $5 million available to help fund programs aimed at reducing gun violence in Pennsylvania. The deadline is Wednesday.
“Every day, communities around Pennsylvania feel the impacts of gun violence, and we simply have to do more to keep people safe,” said Rep. Brian Kirkland, D-Delaware and co-chair of the PA SAFE Caucus. “I’m hopeful that this funding will help local nonprofits and government organizations implement programs that will reduce the violence that devastates so many families. I encourage those eligible to apply soon.”
According to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which manages the grant program, the organization will prioritize support for nonprofit organizations working at the neighborhood and community level to prevent and reduce gun violence, especially those that have not previously received funding.
“The crisis of gun violence is destroying families and communities every day in Pennsylvania, and we need to make sure that that we are using every possible tool to combat it,” said Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny and co-chair of the PA SAFE Caucus. “This grant program creates opportunities for community organizations that know their neighborhoods best to lead the way in improving public safety.”
More information about the grant program is available at www.pccd.pa.gov. Applications are due by Wednesday (June 30).
