Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment Wednesday against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner for negligence of duty.
During a news conference at the state Capitol on Wednesday morning, House GOP members cited rising rates of homicide, robberies and carjackings as the reason for the filing of the articles for impeachment.
“Over the last 22 months, there have been nearly 1,000 homicides in Philadelphia,” said House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin. “There have been over 1,000 carjackings since the beginning of the year.
“We know that the policies of the current Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner are directly correlated to the breakdown of law and order,” he said. “Due to his failed vision of criminal justice, crime is allowed to wage war on the good people in Philadelphia.
“Members of the House of Representatives are here today to do everything we can to effectuate positive change in the city of Philadelphia, in hopes that someone will take over and is actually interested in putting violent criminals where they belong, which is in jail,” he added.
Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia, the sponsor of the impeachment articles, said there has also been a decreased rate in pursuing charges under Krasner's watch. She introduced two articles of impeachment.
“Criminals are being let back out onto our streets,” White said during the news conference. “The district attorney's office has been declining to prosecute these criminals by withdrawing nearly 70% of all cases at its peak. The rates of total case withdrawal or dismissal in Philadelphia have nearly doubled under Krasner.
“There was a 20% drop in guilty verdicts in our Violations of the Uniforms Firearms Act (VUFA), which are felony cases in the commonwealth courts,” she said. “In 2021, there were 562 homicides in Philadelphia. That's an increase of 78% from the 315 homicides that occurred in the year before Larry Krasner took office.
“Larry Krasner is the top law enforcement official who is supposed to be representing the interest of our Commonwealth in Philadelphia criminal cases,” she added. “His dereliction of duty and behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Helen Gym and Jamie Gauthier issued the following statement in response to the announcement on Wednesday morning by Pennsylvania House Republicans.
“For months now, elected officials, many of whom do not live in Philadelphia, have spent their limited time and energy on a baseless attempt to unseat a duly-elected District Attorney. Instead of searching for serious solutions to a rise in gun violence happening across Philadelphia, the Commonwealth, and the country, such as common-sense gun safety laws, which the general assembly has refused to pass, these politicians are taking advantage of people in real pain by attempting to remove our District Attorney. This callous attempt to overturn the will of Philadelphia voters, who re-elected DA Krasner by a 2-1 margin, is nothing more than a thinly veiled political stunt intended to sway voters during an election year. And we won’t stand for it.
“This move is a direct threat to the integrity of our democracy. It sends a clear message to Black and Brown voters that their votes don’t matter.
Articles of impeachment can be approved by the full House through a simple majority vote. Any trial would take place in the state Senate and removal from office would require a two-thirds vote.
House members could vote as soon as the resolution hits the floor. However, it must first get majority approval from the Judiciary Committee.
“I'm asking for bipartisan support in co-sponsoring House Resolution 240,” White said. “I'm asking for elected officials all across the state to put politics aside and do the right thing. Co-sponsor these articles of impeachment and stand with victims of crime. Help restore law and order to our streets.
“As the select committee proceeds with their investigation, I know they have a lot more digging to do with all of the information they've been receiving,” she said. “As more whistleblowers come forward, it’s quite possible that additional articles could be forthcoming and members' names who co-sponsor will be added to any potential amendment of these articles.
“We recognize the gravity of what we are doing here today. With the severity and totality of all of this misbehavior by Larry Krasner we must move forward with this impeachment process,” she added. “I recognize the unprecedented nature of what must be done and I'm confident our members are up to the task to ensure that our law-abiding citizens are safe.”
This story is developing, updates will be posted on phillytrib.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.