A Pennsylvania state House committee approved Tuesday the articles of impeachment drafted against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The vote was approved 14-8 across party lines.
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives will now vote to pass the articles of impeachment over to the state Senate on Wednesday.
“This is a big day for Philadelphia, this is a big day for Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Martina White during a news conference following the committee’s vote. “We’re finally going to be holding Larry Krasner accountable for his actions.”
“The people of Philadelphia deserve better than what they’ve received out of the District Attorney's Office who has not been doing his job well enough for us.”
According to White, the district attorney’s office has been withdrawing cases at an “unprecedented level,” leading to an increase in violent crime affecting the city and its surrounding areas.
"I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way that we all deserve to be able to live," said White.
The effort to impeach Krasner began with the creation of the Select Committee to Restore Law and Order, a bipartisan committee established in June tasked with the investigating the prosecutor on the grounds of impeachment.
Following its investigation into the DA’s Office, the committee released a report of its findings that did not recommend impeaching Krasner.
Krasner's office has consistently lambasted the committee's investigation, calling it a partisan attack that would disenfranchise the votes of Philadelphians.
Attempts by Krasner to speak in front of the select committee in a public hearing were denied.
According to Krasner's office, "Pennsylvania House Republicans are using their final days as lame duck legislators with majority control to engage in a Hail Mary attempt to remove District Attorney Larry Krasner from office. Instead of learning from their historic losses on November 8th, these legislators – like their failed gubernatorial nominee and colleague Doug Mastriano – are more committed to gutting democracy than working for the people of the Commonwealth."
Also, some of Krasner's supporters continue to say the impeachment effort takes away Philadelphia voters' rights.
“This impeachment effort is just the latest maneuver to undermine the will of Philadelphia voters," said Reggie Shuford, executive director of ACLU of Pennsylvania. These voters used their own discretion to choose a District Attorney who pledged to reduce mass incarceration, rather than continuing the same old punitive policies that we know do not work.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
