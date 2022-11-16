Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in a 107-85 vote largely along party lines.
The articles of impeachment against Krasner will now be sent to the state Senate for an impeachment trial. However, it is unclear whether a trial will take place because the Senate is not scheduled to reconvene for the duration of this year.
The House vote followed a long-winded floor debate between members of both political parties.
Rep. Martina White, the Philadelphia Republican who sponsored the articles of impeachment, urged the House during the debate to support removing Krasner from office.
“Today is our chance to put all politics aside and do what is right based upon the facts," White said. “Today we must stand for accountability by sending these impeachment articles to the Senate.”
But legislators such as Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta urged the House to oppose impeachment, arguing that it would set a dangerous precedent.
“Today is a sad day in this chamber,” said Kenyatta, a Philadelphia Democrat. “If you look at what is before us and when we think about the sacred obligation we have as members of this august body this is not what we should be doing.”
“It is sad that in a lame duck session we are using the extraordinary power we have with such disregard.”
Krasner condemned the impeachment vote in a statement released by his office, saying members of the House decided to impeach him “without presenting a single shred of evidence connecting our policies to any uptick in crime.”
"History will harshly judge this anti-democratic authoritarian effort to erase Philly's votes — votes by Black, brown and broke people in Philadelphia. And voters will have the last word," he said.
Supporters of Krasner outside of Harrisburg also voiced disdain for the vote.
“This stunt was full of dangerous, coded rhetoric that does nothing to address the actual issues facing Philadelphians, but instead plainly lays out quite a bit about the character of the representatives who chose to spew such vile rhetoric about our beloved city, its residents, and its elected officials,” said Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.
"Today's charade, a desperate attempt by the House Republicans to cling to the last bastions of power, was an overreach at best, and it will negatively impact something fundamental to our very existence: democracy."
“Today’s vote is a dangerous abuse of power and a deeply alarming attempt by some state lawmakers to disenfranchise voters who overwhelmingly chose Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to serve their community," said Miriam Krinsky, executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, an organization of reform-minded prosecutors. “With this vote, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has declared that the people of Philadelphia do not get to decide how their own city is run.”
