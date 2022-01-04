Chad Dion Lassiter became emotional when he was selected to receive a top honor from the National Association of Social Workers’ Pennsylvania Chapter.
“To be chosen as the (2021) Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers PA chapter is humbling because we’re talking about just what the past year meant,” Lassiter said.
The award honors a member of NASW-PA who exemplifies the best of the profession’s values and achievements through specific accomplishments.
“For me it kind of just validates all of the work that I’ve been doing as a social worker from the time that I graduated from Johnson C. Smith until now,” Lassiter said. “It also speaks back to those naysayers who may say ‘he doesn’t do social work in the traditional model’.”
“I think that social work is so fluid that it’s not a particular one size fits all,” he continued. “I’ve always done social work the way that I think my calling was.”
Lassiter, 49, is the executive director of Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and a nationally recognized expert in the field of American race relations. He is frequently called upon by media outlets to provide commentary on race relations and potential solutions.
The state commission investigates filed complaints alleging the occurrence of unlawful discrimination in the areas of employment, housing and commercial property, education and/or regarding public accommodations.
The NASW-PA honor came as Lassiter faced a challenging year leading the organization.
Lassiter grappled with challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the rise in hate and discrimination and keeping people employed as the commission faced budgetary issues.
Johanna Byrd, executive director of the NASW-PA said the organization received strong nominations from two of Lassiter’s employees.
“The staff members that nominated him emphasized that he was a big believer in servant leadership and they felt very empowered,” she said.
Byrd said the nominations described stories about how Lassiter navigated the commission’s financial issues and had gone into communities that faced challenges after the murder of George Floyd and interacted with white supremacists.
“Social workers are doing incredible things so choosing one to be recognized can be a really difficult thing,” she said. “We feel like it is important to appreciate the folks who are doing great things.”
“Social workers are definitely public servants but sometimes (they) don’t always get the recognition that we would otherwise expect for all the good work that that they do,” Byrd continued.
Lassiter is also being nominated for the NASW national award. He has worked in the field for more than 25 years and has garnered experience in conflict resolution, mediation, teaching, counseling, research, re-entry and prison reform.
When Lassiter first enrolled at Johnson C. Smith University, he hadn’t declared a major. But after enrolling in social work classes, he realized that he found his ideal profession.
“I realized that it was a calling — that I wasn’t created to be anything else but a social worker and a social change agent,” said the North Philadelphia native.
After graduating from Johnson C. Smith in 1995, Lassiter returned to the city where he worked for the Philadelphia Child Guidance center, engaging with with young people who were dealing with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. But then realized that he wanted to do something bigger.
“I kept saying to myself there has to be a more unique and innovative way to do social work in a way where you can have a larger impact,” Lassiter stated.
“So that is when I began to do social work from a research and participatory aspect. What I’ve been trying to show my mentees is you can do it in multiple ways, so it doesn’t have to be the way that the profession tells you to do it.”
He went on to pursue his master’s degree in social work at the University of Pennsylvania. Lassiter is a co-founder and the current president of Black Men at Penn School of Social Work Inc., the first Ivy League Black male group of social workers. The group focuses on recruiting young Black men into the profession, combating violence and racism in schools around the country and offering diversity and inclusion training.
“There is another cadre of young Black males because of our efforts who have come up all over the county that are on fire about social work,” Lassiter said.
Prior to joining the state human relations commission, he served as executive director of the Red Cross House with the American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania and was a visiting scholar at West Chester University in the Undergraduate School of Social Work. Lassiter was also a contributing professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Social Policy and Practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.