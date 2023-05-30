suspect

Suspected shooter of a 19-year-old who was shot on the EL platform at 15th and Market Street, about 11:40 p.m. last Monday. Anyone with info may contact SEPTA police at 215-580-8111 or call the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-8477. Photo: SEPTA Police

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

After a weekend of violence, Philadelphia Police say six more people were shot overnight, extending the Memorial Day weekend violence into the wee-hours of Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, three other shootings occurred shortly before midnight leading into Tuesday. 

According to Police Public Affairs Officer Tanya Little, a 32-year-old male was shot four times in the lower extremities, in the 18th district near 52nd and Spruce. The incident occurred at 8:45 am, Tuesday, and police transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. 

