During a virtual media advisory, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw updated a Wednesday morning officer-involved shooting.
According to Outlaw, at 9:19 a.m., a 23-year-old Black male approached a window at the 39th PPD district headquarters. After some attempted communication to assist the man, the officer opened the door to let the man in to try and help him. Instead, the man entered the building with a screwdriver, which started a physical altercation between the officer and the man.
After a second police officer tried to intervene, another officer fired a shot that hit the 23-year-old suspect in the torso.
Outlaw said the man is in critical but stable condition, while the two officers sustained cuts and bruises on the head, elbow, arm, and hand injuries.
"As with all officer-involved shooting investigations, our Officer-Involved Shootings Investigations Unit will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The discharging officer will be on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation," Outlaw said.
"This (attempted attack) is yet another example of the kind of violence that not just our officers on the street encounter," Outlaw added. "But some of our community members are exposed to on a regular basis. And I want to be clear in saying that our officers will not be deterred. We will not be intimidated, and we will not rest in our mission to keep the public safe from those that seek to cause harm to others."
Also, during the virtual press briefing Deputy Police Commissioner Ben Naish announced four carjacking arrests, including Dashawn Pringle, who was the suspect of two carjackings on Race and Lombard streets on April 23 and May 1. Pringle was also charged with aggravated assault from fleeing police on May 4.
According to Naish, 53 teens under 18 were arrested for carjackings in 2022. An additional 50 between the ages of 18-20 have been arrested. Overall there have been 169 total arrests have been made for carjackings.
"That's a large number of arrests this year," Naish said. "In fact, I can tell you that we are just about equal with the number of people arrested for carjacking for the entire year last year. So we are making a significant number of arrests, and the carjackings have been slowing down in their frequency are trending down, but I'm not ready to say we've eradicated them."
