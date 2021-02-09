A violent 24 hours left seven dead in the city as Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the lack of witnesses was a “problem.”
Monday’s spate of killings — six of which were African-Americans — brought Philadelphia’s homicides to 62 so far this year, which included Darius Winters, a Black 15-year-old in South Philadelphia.
The uptick in homicides over the same time last year — 55% — comes after the highest year-over-year spike in homicides in the city since at least 1960 and one of the deadliest years on record (499 killings).
During an afternoon news conference at police headquarters, Outlaw said the use of face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic was hampering the identification of individuals and witnesses weren’t working with cops.
“But we’re really seeing a problem in getting witnesses to come forward,” the police commissioner said.
Outlaw said officers investigating Monday’s murders have “leads that they can pretty solidly follow up on.”
Capt. Jason Smith said killings now happen “on all tours of duty,” unlike years ago.
“They’re occurring during the overnight shift," Smith said. "They’re occurring on 3 to 11 (shifts), and incredibly they’re occurring on day work in large numbers, which does baffle us at times."
The police commissioner said “lot of factors” were driving the violence in the city, including narcotics and people being at home more due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. While some threats are posted on social media, Outlaw said “things are happening in real time.”
The department has bolstered the use of social media in investigations, prioritized domestic violence cases, and continues to work with regional partners, Outlaw said.
Outlaw said the rising homicide rate has been “absolutely grueling” on officers.
“We do have support structures in place but it’s been absolutely grueling," Outlaw said. "And, yes, it can become frustrating when it appears as though there may either be a revolving door or it doesn’t feel as though we’re seeing a dent because of our efforts.”
The violent stretch began at approximately 12:51 a.m. on the 500 block of West Hill Creek Drive, when police discovered Steven Williams, a 24-year-old Black man, shot once in the head, and Jehesel Garcia, a 24-year-old Hispanic woman, shot once in the thigh, according to police.
Both Williams and Garcia were pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not recover a weapon. The motive remains unknown and police have no suspect.
At around 8:20 a.m. on the 4200 block of Ridge Avenue, 54-year-old Black woman was discovered with a gunshot to her head in the rear office of a building, according to police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not recover a weapon. The motive remains unknown and police have no suspect.
At approximately 2:16 p.m. on the 200 block of Rubicam Street, police found a 25-year-old Black female shot twice in the head and once in the leg, and a 29-year-old Black male shot once in the left shoulder, according to police. The woman was brought to Einstein Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man remains in stable condition. Police did not recover a weapon. The motive remains unknown and police have no suspect.
Around 3:21 p.m. on Monday on the 2900 block of Rosehill Street, police discovered Thomas Burnett, a 61-year-old Black man, shot in the head and chest, and Maurice Harper, 42-year-old Black man, shot multiple times in the chest, according to police.
Both Burnett and Harper were pronounced dead at the scene. Police recovered no weapon and made no arrests.
Police discovered the Winters, the 15-year-old, at 7:51 p.m. on the 1700 block of South Hollywood Street suffering from gunshots to his chest and left elbow, according to police. The shooting reportedly occurred on the 2900 block of Morris Street.
Winters was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. Police did not recover a weapon. The motive remains unknown and police have no suspect.
Smith said Winters’ killing was most likely a case of mistaken identity.
“We think he’s going to be an innocent victim that was targeted incorrectly,” Smith said.
