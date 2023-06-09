Jamal Reid, 35, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged on multiple felony counts of robbery, burglary, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, and multiple misdemeanors, including theft of a motor vehicle. — Photo courtesy of Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
Jamal Reid, 35, of the 200 block of Rosemar Street in Olney, was arrested for nearly $300,000 in thefts through the course of 24 burglaries in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in an announcement that Reid was charged in connection to at least 10 burglaries in Philadelphia, and more in Abington, Bensalem, Cheltenham, Rockledge, and Upper Moreland Township through a multi-jurisdictional task force which involved Philadelphia police.
Reid was charged with robbing Lukoil, Shell and Liberty gas stations in Philadelphia between May 2021 and March 2022. He was charged with forcing an employee at the Lukoil on Adams Avenue in the Northeast into a backroom at gunpoint. The incident took place on Feb. 4, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. and he allegedly got away with just $150 in quarters.
He is also charged with robbing the Shell at 6200 N. Broad St. in Philadelphia, on Jan. 23, 2022, around 12:30 a.m. He stole a safe containing $16,000, plus $200-$300 from the cash register, and $5,000 worth of cigars.
According to police reports and the task force investigation, Reid robbed the Ben City Supermarket at 5520 Whitaker Avenue in Philadelphia on Feb. 3, 2022, in the early morning hours. He cut the lock on the back door of the business, and stole a safe containing $50,000.
On Feb. 10, 2022, at 5;45 a.m., task force investigators say Reid robbed the L.B. Lounge at 5452 N. Fifth St. in Philadelphia. He took an ATM, a Dell laptop and four cash registers.
He also stole a a money box containing about $400, and tried to break open a skill (gaming) machine with a hammer at Queens Market, 6374 Castor Avenue. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2022, at 4:22 p.m.
At J&J Grocery, 4417 Knorr St. in Philadelphia, he is charged with using a blowtorch to gain entry to the property. He stole a cash register with about $700 and a checkbook and attempted to break into the ATM machine.
On Feb. 22, 2022, he is believed to have robbed Mukhmas Halal Market at 8255 Bustleton Pike in Philadelphia. The robber used a sledgehammer to smash open the door, and then smashed open a cash register containing $1,000.
Reid, then robbed a store down the street the same day at 2:04 a.m., according to the Montgomery County D.A.'s office. The task force connects him to an incident at 8013 Bustleton Pike in Philadelphia. A safe was stolen with $7,300, plus a laptop.
On March 2, 2022, at 2:37 a.m., investigators say Reid used a crowbar to break into a business at 5501 N. Front St. in Philadelphia. He ran off when an alarm sounded. He ran when another alarm when off while robbing an H-Mart at 6201 N. Front St. at 2:28 a.m. He used a crowbar to break in then escaped in a Black Mercedes-Benz.
He is facing charges for a final Philadelphia-area robbery at the Liberty gas station at 5302 Rising Sun Avenue in Philadelphia. The incident occurred on March 6, 2022, at 5:26 a.m. He stole $11,940.79 from a safe and from cash register drawers, and broke into gaming machines with a sledgehammer.
The multi-jurisdictional task force connected Reid to the crimes "using his DNA, and his fingerprint evidence, cellphone images and cellphone data that showed Reid 's phone at the burglary locations," said Steele. "Video surveillance also connected the defendant to the burglaries," according to the Montgomery County D.A.
Reid is also charged with stealing a BMW, a Mercedes-Benz, more than 50 vehicle keys from a dealership, cigarettes and lottery tickets.
The 24 businesses that were robbed included a Dunkin', a Chick-fil-A and a Santander Bank in Cheltenham Township, and a Family Dollar Store in Abington Township.
Reid was arraigned on June 3 and bail was set at $10,077 cash; A preliminary hearing is set for July 21 at 1 p.m.
