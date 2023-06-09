Lukoil

Jamal Reid, 35, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged on multiple felony counts of robbery, burglary, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, and multiple misdemeanors, including theft of a motor vehicle. — Photo courtesy of Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Jamal Reid, 35, of the 200 block of Rosemar Street in Olney, was arrested for nearly $300,000 in thefts through the course of 24 burglaries in Philadelphia and Montgomery County. 

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in an announcement that Reid was charged in connection to at least 10 burglaries in Philadelphia, and more in Abington, Bensalem, Cheltenham, Rockledge, and Upper Moreland Township through a multi-jurisdictional task force which involved Philadelphia police.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.