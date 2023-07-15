One year ago, the $430 million, 988 system was announced by the federal government in Philadelphia. Since then, there have been a host of improvements, including text, chat and more languages supported, officials said Friday.
The three digit 988 phone number replaced the 10-digit Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and is an alternative to 911 for people suffering from mental health crises related to issues such as anxiety, depression or substance abuse.
The phone number will connect callers to a team of mental health professionals that will provide counseling and also refer them to a host of services and support.
In addition, veterans who call 988 have the option to press 1 for mental health professionals with experience dealing with military issues.
The city’s 2024 budget has added $3 million in funding for Mental Health Crisis Response Teams, who assist police in responding to 911 calls where mental health problems are indicated. Already, the budget included $6 million for the teams. The teams are also connected to the 988 system.
“Engagement is important, to let people know what services are available in the community that we are a part of,” said John F. White Jr., president and CEO of the Consortium, Inc.
The Consortium, a mental health services and support provider, is one of four city operators of the Mental Health Crisis Response Teams.
Today, you can text or chat, even in Spanish, said Jill Bowen, commissioner of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services. Other languages supported include Russian, Vietnamese, French and Mandarin.
“With the help of the [Mayor Jim Kenney] administration and the support of City Council, we greatly expanded our Philadelphia crisis response time,” Bowen said. “We struggle with multiple layers of trauma in Philadelphia. We struggle with gun violence.”
Last year, the 988 rollout by the federal government included Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS), along with several other Biden administration officials, such as Denis McDonough, secretary of Veterans Affairs, Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and Jessica Rosenworcel, chairperson of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), who office helped to implement the system.
According to the city, the 988 system reported a 14% increase in call volume last year. By the end of 2022, mobile crisis dispatches rose 37% and are trending upward, so far in 2023.
A recent quarterly customer satisfaction survey revealed that 84% of callers to the 988 system found counselors to be helpful; 77% said the mobile teams treated them with respect and compassion; and 79% rated their overall satisfaction with the services provided by the mobile steams as either four or five stars, out of a possible five.
An estimated 1.8 million in Pennsylvania are suffering from some type of mental health conditions, according to HHS.
In 2022, the announcement of the 988 system came about a year after the death of 27-year-old Walter Wallace, Jr., who was shot and killed by police after having a mental health crisis in West Philadelphia. His family called 911 and he was armed with a knife. The city subsequently paid his family $2.5 million as part of a wrongful death lawsuit.
But his death in the middle of the pandemic set off protests and unrest in the city, but also started discussions about mental health crises and how to best deal with them and lead to expansion of the mobile crisis units.
For his part, White said many Philadelphia residents suffer from trauma, the number one cause of which is stress. He urged everyone to seek help if they need it. Sometimes, by the time you realize it, it might be too late, he said.
“Black men are very reluctant to seek treatment,” White said.
