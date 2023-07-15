One year ago, the $430 million, 988 system was announced by the federal government in Philadelphia. Since then, there have been a host of improvements, including text, chat and more languages supported, officials said Friday.

The three digit 988 phone number replaced the 10-digit Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and is an alternative to 911 for people suffering from mental health crises related to issues such as anxiety, depression or substance abuse.

swilliams@phillytrib.com 215-893-5787

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.