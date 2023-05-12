U.S. Marshals followed a man who entered a North Philadelphia residence dressed as a woman when he finally left around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. They watched him get into a car, let him travel a few blocks, and then stopped him.

Sure enough, it was fugitive Nasir Grant, 24, the man arrested on drugs and weapons charges, who was found missing from his prison cell last Sunday. Grant apparently separated from Ameen Hurst, who is charged with killing four men. They escaped together a week ago. Now Grant will also be charged with felony escape, according to a statement from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.