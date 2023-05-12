U.S. Marshals followed a man who entered a North Philadelphia residence dressed as a woman when he finally left around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. They watched him get into a car, let him travel a few blocks, and then stopped him.
Sure enough, it was fugitive Nasir Grant, 24, the man arrested on drugs and weapons charges, who was found missing from his prison cell last Sunday. Grant apparently separated from Ameen Hurst, who is charged with killing four men. They escaped together a week ago. Now Grant will also be charged with felony escape, according to a statement from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
The two cut a hole in a fence in the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, escaped, and were then allegedly aided by Xianni Stallings, 21, with a ride to their next location. Stallings was arrested Wednesday, when a recorded conversation on a prison telephone linked her to Grant and Hurst.
A member of the U.S. Marshal’s task force said the group has been working exhausting 16- and 18-hour workdays in an effort to catch up to the two. On Friday, they were halfway through. Grant seemed completely surprised when his car was blocked by U.S. Marshals, but he was cooperative.
Stallings is facing charges of criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape, and use of a communication facility for helping them plan their escape on a prison telephone. She is being held on a $500,000 bail, although prosecutors were pushing to up it to $2 million.
Marshals hope the two arrests lead to Hurst’s last known whereabouts and plans, and expedite Hurst’s capture.
Hurst was charged with killing four people between Christmas Eve 2020 and March 2021. He is suspected of shooting Rodney Hargrove, 20, who had just completed his sentence — as Hargrove was leaving the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility. Hargrove was waiting in a bus shelter near the jail when shots rang out. He was shot several times as he tried to run back toward the facility.
Hurst, the last remaining fugitive is described as 6’’ tall, 140 pounds. Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney’s office said she realized the men were missing around 3 p.m. on Monday. They somehow failed to notice the men’s absence during headcounts at 11 p.m. the night before, Sunday at 3 a.m. and Monday at 7 a.m.
“We are confident that our Office of Professional Compliance will conduct a thorough investigation into what took place at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center during and after the escape of Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant from the facility, and collaborate with the Philadelphia Police Department in their efforts to locate (Hurst and bring him back into custody).”
The City of Philadelphia has set a reward for $20,000 for information leading to Hurst’s arrest. Anyone with information is urged to come forward or call a tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477.) The U.S. Marshal’s Service is offering an additional $5,000 reward for information leading to Hurst’s arrest.
