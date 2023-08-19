Police tape

A crime scene in Philadelphia. — AP photo

PHILADELPHIA — One man was killed and eight other people were wounded at an outdoor gathering on a west Philadelphia street almost exactly two days after an earlier homicide on the same block, police said.

Officers called to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday found a large crowd of people outside and multiple shooting victims. Officers took two victims to Presbyterian Hospital in patrol vehicles and emergency responders transported two other people there; about an hour later, two more victims arrived at the hospital.

The Associated Press

