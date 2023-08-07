One of the region's oldest and largest training groups, Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. (OIC) of America in Philadelphia, is expanding its national efforts to bridge the labor gap and move more people into the middle class concentrating on the industries of the future.

In 1964, OIC of America was formed by the late Rev. Leon Sullivan of Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia. Today, it has 31 affiliates in 19 states, including Philadelphia OIC. Next year is the 60th anniversary of the group.

