One of the region's oldest and largest training groups, Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. (OIC) of America in Philadelphia, is expanding its national efforts to bridge the labor gap and move more people into the middle class concentrating on the industries of the future.
In 1964, OIC of America was formed by the late Rev. Leon Sullivan of Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia. Today, it has 31 affiliates in 19 states, including Philadelphia OIC. Next year is the 60th anniversary of the group.
“We exist to help poor people move into the middle class,” said Louis King, II, president and CEO of OIC of America. “Currently, we are taking advantage of the labor shortage, much like there was 100 years ago that lead to the birth of the Black middle class because of the Great Migration.”
Between the 1910s and the 1970s, the Great Migration was one of the largest movements of people in U.S. history. About six million Black people moved from the South to states in the North, Midwest, and the Western parts of the country, seeking freedom and employment.
To be sure, African Americans were fleeing from the racial violence, lack of education and economic opportunities that resulted from the racist Jim Crow laws.
In 2021, King, who headed an OIC affiliate in Minnesota, was chosen to lead the national expansion of the OIC national training program which is being rebranded as the Sullivan Training Network.
A former U.S. Army officer and Morehouse graduate, King built the Summit Academy OIC affiliate into a $15 million technology career center, that provided construction certificates, IT and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) training.
Currently, OIC offers training in several different industries such as cyber security, health care, office work and logistics.
“Prior to COVID, folks weren’t aware of how goods move from ships to trains to trucks to delivery,” King said. “Now in this age of Instacart, Amazon and DoorDash, how things move and are stored are much more important than they were 10 years ago. There are lots of unfolding opportunities.”
Last year, OIC of America received a $5 million grant from philanthropist McKenzie Scott to help launch the Sullivan Training Network.
According to Louis, OIC of America’s programs are open to students as young as 14 and must target young people for careers in STEM, just like professional basketball, football and baseball leagues target them.
“If we get our kindergarteners into STEM right now, then 20 years from now we will produce more engineers, more doctors and more people who can help us save the planet,” King said.
According to OIC of America, it serves about 80,000 people a year and has placed about 2.5 million people in jobs.
OIC of America has received $8 million from Blue Meridian Partners for a re-entry program for 3,800 formerly incarcerated people at 10 locations, including Philadelphia, in the next two years. Each year, more than 600,000 people return to their communities from state and federal prisons.
In Philadelphia, OIC’s Smart Energy Technical Training program has offered customized job training and job placement services since 2018, for those interested in the renewable energy industries, such as solar panel and electric car charging technology. These two sectors are growing rapidly in job and career opportunities, as clean energy and electric vehicles become more popular among the public, business and government.
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-Pa., 3rd District, said he is a supporter of the OIC program, but must fight for funding.
“Due to cuts imposed by the narrow Republican majority in the House, many Community Project Funding requests were reduced by as much as 70% in the House appropriations bills,” Evans said.
“My request for $1.18 million for Philadelphia OIC was unfortunately cut to $850,000 in the House transportation and housing funding bill. That bill has moved out of the Appropriations Committee but has not received a vote of the full House yet. I will fight against these cuts and fight for more resources prior to the appropriations bills being signed into law by President [Joe] Biden.”
According to Louis, he is seeking additional funding in the U.S. House for the Sullivan Training Network. In addition, OIC of America is seeking funding for its Pennsylvania affiliates in Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery Counties and Harrisburg.
“Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. has been a critical resource for growing Philadelphia’s economy across vast sectors," said Sen. Sharif Street, D.-3rd District. "Investment in those providing the services necessary for job growth is critically important. As such, OIC has my support in their efforts to secure funding to expand their training.”
In Philadelphia, Sullivan, who was known as the “Lion of Zion," was popular for his 10-36 plan in which he asked Zion Baptist members to contribute money monthly to a non-profit fund that eventually purchased a parcel of land on N. Broad St., which became the nation’s first Black-owned shopping center in 1968, now known as the Sullivan Progress Plaza shopping center.
Sullivan also organized boycotts of several major Philadelphia companies that refused to hire Black people. The success of the boycotts, which estimated to have created thousands of jobs for African Americans, drew the attention of the late civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who later duplicated the practice.
“The Sullivan Training Network looks beyond race and looks at economic status to take advantage of the technology to create a pathway out of poverty and into the middle class,” King said. “We believe that America works best when America works together.”
