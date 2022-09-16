A wide variety of politicians, religious leaders and community advocates have voiced their support for District Attorney Larry Krasner, following the vote to hold him in contempt of court for refusing a subpoena by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The decision to hold Krasner in contempt stems from a Republican-led effort to impeach the district attorney that began in July with the formation of the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order.
The bipartisan committee consists of three Republican lawmakers and two Democratic lawmakers that represent parts of Philadelphia, designated to investigate the DA’s office by searching for evidence of malpractice in handling the city’s gun violence crisis.
State lawmakers have criticized Krasner in the past, claiming that his policies to combat the city’s rising rates of gun violence have largely either failed or contributed to the problem.
Krasner rejected the subpoena issued by the committee by filing a petition with the Commonwealth Court, seeking the dismissal of the subpoena on the basis that it is invalid.
According to reports, there were at least 10 Philadelphia Democrats who voted in favor of holding Krasner in contempt of court for refusing to comply with the subpoena. The list includes:
• Nancy Guenst
• Kevin Boyle
• Ed Neilson
• Mary Louise Issacson
• Joseph Hohenstein
• Angel Cruz
• Amen Brown
• Danilo Burgos
• Darisha Parker
• Jared Solomon
Parker, D-198th District, released a statement on Facebook saying that her vote was “incorrectly recorded.”
“When I return to Harrisburg on Monday, I will be correcting the record to reflect my opposition to the partisan exercise being pursued by the Republican majority,” said Parker in the statement. “I’m looking forward to continued collaboration with DA Krasner as we all work together to reduce the violence in our communities.”
State Rep. Amen Brown also weighed in on the vote, saying that he agrees with the conclusion lawmakers came up with.
“The message was sent today that no one is above the law and it is not OK for any person in the state of Pennsylvania to think they can be above the law,” Brown told Fox 29.
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, supported Krasner at a rally held Wednesday at Mother Bethel AME Church.
“I stand in support of District Attorney Larry Krasner, and wholeheartedly condemn the unconstitutional, partisan attacks against his office,” Gauthier said during the rally. “Even a casual observer can see that this is a thinly veiled political stunt, as these lawmakers have time and time again refused to pass common-sense gun control legislation that would promote the welfare and safety of everyday Philadelphians. These proceedings set a dangerous precedent and violate the rights of Philadelphia voters to choose who represents them in government.”
State Rep. Rick Krajewski, D-188th District, also voiced his support in favor of Krasner as well, claiming that the impeachment effort is simply another way for the politicians to disenfranchise voters.
“The Republican Party’s recent attacks against Larry Krasner are just another attempt to disenfranchise Black and brown voters and further a racist narrative on criminal justice,” Krajewski said. “I stand in support of District Attorney Larry Krasner and condemn these attacks against his office.”
