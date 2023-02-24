The city of Philadelphia announced that it has launched the Philly Tree Plan, a 10-year strategic roadmap to ensure the city’s "urban forest" is grown equitably.
The Philly Tree Plan is the first of its kind for the city, created with input from more than 9,000 residents. The plan recommends both “new funding to support tree care and maintenance in order to build trust with residents and protect the city’s existing trees” as well as “ways to close the tree canopy gap, by allocating additional resources to seven priority areas of the city with low tree canopy,” according to a news release.
“Every Philadelphian deserves to live in a community with the shade, clean air, and beauty that a healthy tree canopy provides. The Philly Tree Plan sets an ambitious vision for what we can achieve by focusing our resources on green infrastructure and planning for the long-term care and maintenance of the millions of trees that give Philadelphians shade and keep our air and water clean,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.
The plan comes as a response to recent losses in the city’s urban forest: between 2008 and 2018, the city lost 6% of its entire canopy. The plan represents the city’s attempt to make up for these losses as well as make sure that there is an equitable distribution of healthy tree canopy in all parts of the city.
To reach these ends, the Philly Tree Plan lays out recommendations in eight core areas: coordinating support for trees, protecting the existing and future urban forest, growing the urban forest equitably across the city, reducing he burden of trees on residents, investing in people and communities, communicating with residents and improving customer service, advocating for communities to benefit from the urban forest and celebrating and supporting the ways communities engage with trees.
According to the plan’s chief engineer, Erica Smith-Fichman, it was especially important to make sure that funds would be allocated to focus on seven priority geographic areas of the city that were “identified using environmental justice criteria including tree canopy cover, heat exposure, air quality, income, and asthma rates.”
“Trees provide incredible benefits, from shading our streets to cleaning the air and water, to providing mental health benefits like stress relief. Every Philadelphian deserves those benefits. So it's an environmental justice issue (when there are) more trees in areas that are wealthier and whiter than in areas that have a majority Black and brown population and low income. That's true of cities across the country. So the equity is about getting everyone access to the services that those trees provide,” Smith-Fichman said.
Currently, $2 million in new funding has been set aside in the 2022-23 city budget to support the plan’s objectives. According to Smith-Fichman, the project team expects that it will require a budget of $25 million a year to complete the plan’s goals in full, but there is expected to be a windfall in federal funding once funds for Urban and Community Forestry are allocated from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.
The plan’s project team included representatives from a number of organizations: Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Philadelphia Office of Sustainability, Philadelphia City Planning Commission, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Fairmount Park Conservancy, U.S. Forest Service, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Morris Arboretum and Penn State University.
“As chair of City Council’s Committee on the Environment, I know trees and green spaces are not amenities, but necessities that improve the health and quality of life of our residents. The Philly Tree Plan offers City leaders a clear road map to reaching a healthy 30% tree canopy citywide while working urgently to grow healthy tree canopy in the most challenged and traditionally underserved communities,” Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.