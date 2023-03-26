Tap water in Philadelphia is safe to drink at least through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 27, after a chemical spill into the Delaware River in Bristol Township, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.
At 3:30 p.m. the department provided an update stating that there is no need to buy bottled water. Philly residents can fill bottles or pitchers with tap water with no risk at this time, according to officials.
"The water that is currently available to customers was treated before the spill reached Philadelphia and remains safe to drink and use for bathing, cooking, and washing," the water department said.
The earlier advisory that customers received from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant that they may choose to drink bottled water on March 26 was issued out of an abundance of caution.
"I want to reiterate there was never any contamination in Philadelphia Water Department's system. There was contamination in the Delaware River, but we shut off the intake to the River and we're operating off of water that was not contaminated. When we opened the intake, we were able to verify that we brought in water that was not contaminated. So currently there is no contamination in the Philadelphia system," Michael Carroll, deputy managing director for Philadelphia's Office of Transportation said.
This updated guidance is based on the time it will take the river water that entered the water treatment plant early Sunday morning to move through the treatment and water mains before it reaches customers.
The water that is currently available to customers was treated before the spill reached Philadelphia and remains safe, officials said.
More water will be taken into the water treatment plan Sunday night and that water will be tested. The public will be made aware if any contamination is found, Carroll said.
New Jersey American Water released a statement reassuring its customers that treated water from its Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant is not impacted by the chemical spill.
A voluntary water conservation notice has been issued for customers in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties.
“We’re asking customers to voluntarily reduce their unnecessary water usage for the next 24 to 48 hours to help us in our ability to maintain optimal operations and a plentiful supply for the region," Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water said.
According to officials, this situation arose after the Coast Guard monitored the release of a "water soluble acrylic polymer solution" into Otter Creek -- a tributary to the Delaware River -- in Bristol after a notification shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
For a map of areas impacted by the chemical spill, click here.
The Coast Guard estimated about 8,100 gallons of this latex finishing material was released when, officials said, a pipe burst at Trinseo, a chemical plant in Bristol.
Carroll said that they have been evaluating the incident since they became aware of the spill, are monitoring the situation and are continually doing testing.
"I want to reiterate that the health risks are very low, if present at all and would be long term in nature," said Carroll.
There should be no concern over skin exposure or fire hazard, he said, noting that officials believe bathing and showering in this water is safe.
In a statement, Aqua Pennsylvania said the company "immediately shut down the intake" system in Bristol and, believes this quick action may have prevented chemicals from entering drinking water.
The company said it is working with state and federal agencies and monitoring the situation. Aqua Pennsylvania said it will only reopen the intake system "when we are confident that the source water is safe for our customers and meets our stringent quality standards," the statement said.
Anyone with concerns or questions about the situation should check PWD's website, officials said.
