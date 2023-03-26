Water

The Delaware River.

Tap water in Philadelphia is safe to drink at least through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 27, after a chemical spill into the Delaware River in Bristol Township, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.

At 3:30 p.m. the department provided an update stating that there is no need to buy bottled water. Philly residents can fill bottles or pitchers with tap water with no risk at this time, according to officials.

NBC10

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.