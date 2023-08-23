Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Outlaw announced she plans to suspend and fire the plainclothes officer who fired the fatal shot that killed a fleeing 12-year-old Thomas Siderio Jr. last week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, who was captured on video shooting and killing 27-year-old Eddie Jose Irizarry in Kensington, has been suspended with the intent to dismiss after 30 days.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
“Today, I am announcing that I have made the decision to utilize commissioner’s direct action to suspended police officer Mark Dial with the intent to dismiss him at the end of 30 days due to administrative violations," Outlaw said. "More specifically, I chose to exercise direct action due to Officer Dial’s violations of PPD disciplinary code Article 4, insubordination, Section 4-002, refusal to promptly obey proper orders from a superior officer, and Article 1, conduct unbecoming, Section 1 – 008, failure to cooperate in any departmental investigation."
Outlaw also noted that Dial's actions during the deadly shooting are still under investigation.
President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster area Thursday, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents recover from devastating wildfires. Biden spoke in Utah and pledged immediate help for those who lost loved ones or homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.