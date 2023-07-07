As Philadelphia continues to reel in the wake of last weekend’s deadly mass shooting, the city has released the findings of an independent evaluation that analyzed a heavily scrutinized anti-violence initiative aimed at providing city funding to community organizations, and the results seemingly paint a positive picture.

The Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety (CJPS) shared the results which are the culmination of a yearlong independent program evaluation for the first year of the Community Expansion Grant program (CEG) whose focus “is to provide direct trauma-informed healing and restorative practices or safe havens and mentorship programs in the neighborhoods most affected by gun violence,” according to a news release.

alarson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5782

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.