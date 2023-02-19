WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING
Temple University statement
"Out of respect for the officer's friends and family, we will not be releasing his identity at this time. There are simply no words that can make sense of such a tragedy. It tears at our sense of community, and wounds us to our very soul. Temple has lost an officer and hero to senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victim's family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time," the statement said.
Alec Shaffer, President, Temple University Police Association
"The Temple University Association and community is in shock tonight after learning that one of our brave, heroes was killed in the line-of-duty after being shot. Details and specifics around the shooting death are incomplete at this hour, but we remain committed to supporting this officer, his family and fellow police officers. There are no words that can express our deep sorrow to this officer and our Temple University Police family who attempt to process this horrific tragedy. Please keep this officer’s family and our fellow Temple University Police family in your thoughts and prayers. We are thankful for the outpouring of support and love from the Temple University community, our colleagues with Philadelphia Police and law-enforcement across the country."
@PhillyMayor, Mayor Jim Kenney
"Heartbroken and outraged by tonight’s news of the shooting and death of a Temple University police officer.
The City of Philadelphia joins the Temple community in mourning. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.
The City will continue to work with Temple Police to support them during this difficult time.
I urge anyone with information about this heinous and tragic crime to report it to 215-686-TIPS. Tips can also be made anonymously."
@DA_LarryKrasner, District Attorney Larry Krasner
"We are shocked & heartbroken at the murder of a Temple police officer who was slain protecting others. The Philly DAO will extend all support we have to family, friends & colleagues of the officer. We are already collaborating with PPD to bring the responsible parties to justice."
@GovernorShapiro, Gov. Josh Shapiro
"Lori and I are devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community. We’re sending prayers to his loved ones, Temple Police, and the entire @TempleUniv community. May his memory be a blessing."
Joseph Regan, Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President
"There are no words to describe the news of another one of our officers being shot. This officer is a hero whose legacy and unselfish act will live in our hearts and memories forever. The 40,000 men and women of the PA FOP send their deepest condolences to the family of this hero and to the Temple University Police Department during this extremely difficult time."
@PhillyPolice
"The Philadelphia Police Department mourns the loss of the brave @TempleUniv police officer who was killed while protecting his community. If you have any information, please call or text our tip line at 215-686-TIPS(8477). We will forever honor his memory."
City Council President Darrell L. Clarke
"With every tragedy it becomes clearer that there are far too many guns on the streets of Philadelphia."
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Vice Chair Of Philadelphia City Council's Public Safety Committee and Chairman of Council's Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention
"My prayers are with the officer’s loved ones and friends, and with the men and women of the Temple University Police who served with him. … I see the impact every day of too many guns on our streets. Philadelphia has too many people who are willing to carry and use guns and gun violence is affecting every neighborhood. The death of any citizen is a tragic loss, but it is especially tragic when it is a police officer who has sworn an oath to protect and serve."
@cindybassphilly Councilmember Cindy Bass
"My heart, thoughts, prayers & condolences go out to the family, friends, fellow officers & all those who knew and loved the @TempleUniv police officer who was fatally shot this evening in the line of duty. It is a tragedy that never should have happened."
@CouncilmemberJG Councilmember Jamie Gauthier
"My heart goes out to the family of the fallen Temple Police Officer and the entire Temple community. As an alum and current parent I’m heartbroken by this senseless act of violence against someone who dedicated himself to keeping our children safe."
@CandidateThomas, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas
"Heartbreaking news to hear of the Temple police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty. My thoughts and prayers are with the officers family, the Temple community, and all who experience this level of tragedy."
@CouncilwomanKGR Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson
"Extremely saddened to learn that a Temple University Police Officer was killed tonight while doing their job. Council President @Darrell_Clarke is right: we must recommit ourselves to getting as many guns of our streets as possible to keep our residents & our officers safe."
@RepMcClinton state Rep. Joanna McClinton
"My heart is aching for the tragic murder of the @TU_Police Officer who was victimized tonight in #NorthPhilly while bravely serving the @TempleUniv campus + community. This epidemic of #GUNviolence in this city, commonwealth and country must be end! #EnoughIsEnough"
@MalcolmKenyatta (state representative)
"I am infuriated and heartsick about the tragic loss of life of a Temple University police officer this evening. I extend my deepest prayers and condolences to his family at this unimaginably painful time. My community shares in their shock and grief at this senseless violence.
I remain in contact with Temple, law enforcement, and my legislative colleagues. While we will learn more in the coming days; one thing is clear. We must break the partisan logjam in Harrisburg that has hampered greater action on gun violence and work collectively to save lives."
@DerekGreenPHL Derek Green (Democratic mayoral candidate and former City Council member)
"I was just driving by Temple. I refuse to let this be our new normal."
@MariaQSanchez Maria Quinones Sanchez, (Democratic mayoral candidate and former City Council member)
"I join in prayers for the family & colleagues of the Temple U officer killed last night. I live nearby - this hits too close to home for many of us. There’s no reason for such a senseless tragedy. Though hope remains difficult, I’m committed to the work to help fix this crisis."
@RebeccaRhynhart Rebecca Rhynhart (Democratic mayoral candidate and former City Controller)
"It is heartbreaking to hear of the officer killed in the line of duty; to the friends and family of the Temple University officer, I am so sorry for your loss."
@HelenGymPHL Helen Gym (Democratic mayoral candidate and former City Council member)
"It is tragic and enraging that a Temple officer lost his life in the line of duty. My deepest condolences are with the officer's loved ones and all their colleagues. We don’t have to accept living through this nightmare.
Violence is destroying our city. We must take action now to prevent those in the path of violence from hurting themselves and others. Our city must lead the way and act now to save lives."
@PeopleforParker Cherelle Parker (Democratic mayoral candidate and former City Council member)
"We grieve the terrible news tonight of a Temple University Police Officer’s fatal shooting while responding to a robbery in North Philadelphia. He was a guardian of our community who put his life on the line.
Every shooting, every homicide in our City tears away a piece of fabric from our city’s soul, and we grieve every homicide and all senseless gun violence."
@JerryJordan (President, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers)
"Tonight, we grieve for this Officer, his family, and our beloved City.
I am horrified to learn of the fatal shooting of a Temple police officer this evening. The catastrophic, relentless devastation of gun violence is unbearable. I am so sorry for this officer, his family, and all impacted by tonight's tragedy. #EndGunViolence
It is well past time for meaningful, systemic gun reform. As we mourn for this officer and his loved ones, we must organize and act in order to stop this horrific crisis. #EndGunViolence"
