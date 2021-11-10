PHILADELPHIA — Health authorities say no toxic chemicals at levels hazardous to health have been found at a junkyard fire in southwest Philadelphia that sent huge amounts of dark smoke billowing above the city four hours Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Public Health department said Wednesday, however, that there is still particulate matter in the air from the smoke. People near the remaining smoke or haze were advised to limit their time outside, especially if they had heart or lung problems.
Officials said nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 3 p.m. Tuesday blaze, including marine units that pumped water from the Schuylkill River to douse the flames. The fire was declared under control about 2 1/2 hours later but crews continued to battle hot spots through Wednesday morning. The cause remained under investigation.
