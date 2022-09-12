A family member of a recently slain Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation employee made a plea to the public for any assistance regarding information that may help the police in their investigation into her murder.
“Please. We need help, we need help. We wanna see justice, not just for us but for our children. If you know something, say something,” said one of Tiffany Fletcher’s nieces Monday morning.
“I just want peace for my aunt. I want justice for her children. They deserve their mom for peace. We need justice, anybody, I don’t care what it takes. Just please if you know something, say something. Tiffany Fletcher was a good woman to everybody. … She worked hard to serve for her own community,” she implored at the Philadelphia Police Department headquarters on Broad Street.
District Attorney Larry Krasner also released details regarding the investigation into the shooting death of Fletcher, who was murdered last Friday near the Mill Creek Recreation Center.
According to officials, a 14-year-old suspect has been taken into custody and charged as an adult with attempted murder and various related offenses. Officials at the news conference said that if convicted, the suspect could face a mandatory sentence of 30 years to life in prison.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw laid out the timeline of the shooting, saying that officers were first alerted to the incident when gunshots were heard near the 4700 block of Brown Street, around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Potential witnesses near the recreation center reportedly pointed responding officers in the direction of a teen boy who was fleeing the scene. He was apprehended soon after the identification.
Officials said that a 9mm gun was found in a nearby trash can, loaded with one round in the chamber and one round in the magazine. Police officials said that up to three other guns may have been involved in an exchange of gunfire that led to Fletcher being struck in the crossfire.
Outlaw said that Fletcher, who suffered gunshot wounds on both sides of her body, initially ran to a nearby business after being struck, where bystanders attempted to tend to her wounds. Fletcher was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she succumbed to her wounds.
At the news conference, Outlaw said she was disappointed that another violent incident had occurred so close to an area frequented by children in the community.
“Yet again we’re talking about kids, kids shooting guns at a playground,” she said. “Yet again we’re talking about how there are supposed to be sacred and safe spaces available to our kids and they’re becoming backdrops for unimaginable acts of violence yet again.”
Mayor Jim Kenney decried the “the outrageous number of violent incidents over the weekend” as unacceptable and offered his condolences and support for those affected by Fletcher’s passing.
“Words alone cannot express the outrage, hurt and sadness that all of us feel. Dedicated, passionate and driven, Tiffany Fletcher was just doing her job outside Mill Creek Rec Center in West Philadelphia when in a brazen and unconscionable act of violence, she was struck by crossfire in the middle of the day,” he said. “Now a family is left (grieving), colleagues are in mourning and the community is left to cope with this unimaginable loss. I share my deepest condolences with those who knew and loved her.”
Kenney emphasized the $10,000 reward for tips regarding shootings that occur within 500 feet of schools, libraries and recreation centers, and made a plea to the public to divulge any information they may have regarding the shooting.
“This is a community problem. It’s not just a police reports problem. It’s not just a prosecution problem. It’s a problem that we need information to take these bad guys off the street,” he said. “Not to put everybody in jail, just the ones that are willing to pull a trigger and kill someone.”
According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for the suspect in custody is scheduled for Sept. 29.
Veronica Joyner of the Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School on North Broad Street says the number of youth involved in the shootings is out of control, according to WHYY News.
“I have been an educator for 51 years and I see this problem growing and they are younger and younger students, so people if you are listening begin to report what you see,” she said. “We have to solve this problem as well as our commissioner and our mayor.”
