Elected officials and local school administrators are calling for swift action to address asbestos contamination in Philadelphia schools.
The Teamsters Local 502, Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA) is asking for the appointment of professional environmental experts at schools affected by the crisis. The experts would act as public information officers between the school administration at neighborhood schools and parents and community stakeholders.
“We cannot be the face of asbestos,” Robin Cooper, president of Local 502, said during a press conference held Thursday afternoon.
“We expect environmental experts to be hired for us to get about the business of educating our children to optimal levels. We’re thinking that people should be hired (and) should be trained so that they know what to look for.”
She was joined by various city and state elected officials and Teamsters officials.
Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced a state and federal funding $1.1 billion funding plan for the remediation of toxic materials from Pennsylvania’s schools, day care centers, homes and public water systems.
During the press conference, State Sens. Vincent Hughes, Christine Tartaglione, Larry Farnese and State. Rep. James R. Roebuck Jr., stressed that they would fight in Harrisburg to ensure that Philadelphia receives its share of the funding.
“We’re going to be there each and every day fighting to get each and every dollar back to Philadelphia,” Farnese stated.
City Council members Helen Gym and Derek Green were also on hand to support the school administrators.
“Principals are on the front line,” Gym stated. “They’re being asked to face their school communities, to talk about schools that they may not be clear about how safe the buildings are and we are need to stand with them to hold our school district and our school board accountable — to ensure that there are standardized protocols, that there is a serious communications plan and that there is real engagement with our students, our communities and our teachers.”
Gym said the city should match the state’s remediation funding.
Six public schools in Philadelphia have been shut down for emergency repairs this academic year after environmental tests revealed the presence of hazardous asbestos. One elementary school was closed for more than three weeks, declared safe to reopen, then closed again just two days later when additional asbestos was detected.
