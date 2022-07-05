Police were responding after two officers were shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as thousands of people celebrated a 4th of July concert and fireworks show, multiple sources told NBC10.
One officers sustained a graze wound to the head and the other a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, sources told NBC10's Rosemary Connors. Both were in stable condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, the sources said.
A photo supplied to NBC10 by John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 union, showed what he said was a bullet lodged in an officer's cap. Inside the cap was a memorial card for a Philadelphia police chaplain who recently died.
The gunfire broke out around 9:47 p.m. near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the final day of the Wawa Welcome America festival as throngs of people watched a fireworks show following a concert headlined by Jason Derulo on the parkway, police said.
For the full story, visit NBCPhiladelphia.
