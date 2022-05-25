One of the Philadelphia police officers involved in the deadly shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. died in an off-duty motorcycle crash in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.
Philadelphia police said that Officer Thomas Munz Jr., a 27-year-old who had served four years on the force, died Tuesday night when his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle collided with a Chevy Equinox along South Broad Street near the Eagles' NovaCare Complex.
The crash remained under investigation. No charges have been filed as of midday Wednesday.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
