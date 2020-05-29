A night of gun violence across the city ended with the shooting of an off-duty police officer Friday morning.
Lt. Robert Friel, 48, was struck in the leg as he tried to help a fellow officer apprehend an armed man in South Philadelphia. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Friel was said to be doing well and expected to make a full recovery.
The situation began around 10 p.m. on Thursday when someone called police to tell them about a suicidal 50-year-old man under the influence of drugs who was armed with two handguns and a "high-powered" assault rifle and driving a gray Acura, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a press briefing Friday. Police have not released the name of the 50-year-old man.
Around 6:45 a.m. Friday, a Philadelphia police officer spotted the man’s car outside a CVS store near the intersection of 10th and Reed streets. Friel, who was leaving work at that time and happened to be passing by, saw the first officer confront the man and tried to help, Outlaw said.
The 50-year-old man and the two officers went into the CVS, where a struggle ensued and the man fired a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, striking Friel in the leg, Outlaw said. The 50-year-old man reportedly managed to grab one of the officers’ service weapons and fired it, hitting the ground. The officers managed to subdue the 50-year-old man and he was taken into custody.
During the press briefing, Outlaw addressed current tensions around law enforcement after nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck as he said he couldn't breathe, until Floyd stopped breathing.
“Regardless of what tensions exist in the community, we still show up, we still fulfill our obligations to keep people safe, and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” she said.
Mayor Jim Kenney hailed Friel’s actions in trying to help a fellow officer, despite being off duty and on his way home from work.
“He stepped into harm’s way to look out for another officer and wound up being seriously wounded,” Kenney said. “Thankfully, he’ll be OK and I just want to wish his family the best and thank him and thank all of our officers for their dedicated service at keeping us safe.”
Friel is a 28-year veteran of the force who is married with three children. His brother, Joseph Friel, was killed in the line of duty in the '90s when he was struck by a drunk driver in Roxborough, Outlaw said.
Changes against the man who shot Friel are pending.
District Attorney Larry Krasner responded to the scene this morning to support the police investigation of the incident.
“Based on what we were able to learn from video and initial forensic evidence, I fully expect to bring criminal charges against the man responsible for the shooting of Lieutenant Friel,” Krasner said in a news statement. “We will release additional information about this incident and about criminal charges at the appropriate time."
Krasner also addressed the gun violence that unfolded across the city Thursday night and Friday morning.
Two people were killed and eight people were wounded during seven unrelated shootings.
The first shooting occurred around 5:28 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North 49th and Brown streets in the Haddington neighborhood of West Philadelphia. Police said a 22-year-old man was shot once in the arm; he was transported to a nearby hospital and treated.
About five hours later, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600-block of North 21st Street in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. When they arrived, they learned that a gunshot victim traveled to a nearby hospital in a private automobile. A short time later, a 45-year-old man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, including a wound to his face and chest, police said. The man is in critical condition.
At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, two men approached a group gathered on the porch of a home in the 300-block of North 55th Street in West Philadelphia and opened fire. One man was killed, while a woman and two other men were being treated at the hospital for wounds that were not considered life-threatening.
About half an hour later, officers were called to 5200 Wayne Ave. in the Germantown neighborhood for a report of a person shot. There, they found a 37-year-old man slumped over the driver's side seat of a car that had crashed into a parked vehicle. The man had been shot in the back of his neck and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
It appeared that more than a dozen shots had been fired at the man's car, and at least four hit him or the vehicle, authorities said.
The next shooting happened just a few minutes before midnight. Officers responded to a call about gunshots at 1600 S. Conestoga St. in Kingsessing and found an 18-year-old man unconscious on the street. The young man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in extremely critical condition.
At 12:25 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call in the 1100-block of West Huntingdon Street in the Glenwood neighborhood, for a report of a man down on the highway. Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from five gunshot wounds to his right leg and 3 gunshot wounds to his left leg. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The last shooting happened nearby in the 2600-block of Germantown Avenue at about 1:11 a.m. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest when he attempted to defend himself from five males who tried to rob him. The teen ran to a convenience store and asked for help. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated before he was transferred to another hospital. The teen is listed in stable condition.
“This is a frequency of violence that no other wealthy nation tolerates, because they do not have the deep poverty and easy availability of firearms that we do in this country,” Krasner said.
“Many people in very powerful offices claim to abhor violence, but they are awfully silent when it comes to the violence of poverty and the tyranny of the gun lobby. As a city, a commonwealth, and a nation, we simply must do better.”
