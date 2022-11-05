Pennsylvania did all that it could to muster voter participation Saturday.
President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate and state Lt. Gov. John Fetternan all stood on stage at Temple University’s Liacouras Center raising their hands in triumph to highlight an afternoon of bumper speeches aimed at getting an enthusiastic crowd more excited and ready to vote Tuesday in the midterm elections.
The Democratic political stump could be the last plug for Americans to see Shapiro and Fetterman before Election Day.
“I’m here to tell you that midterm elections matter,” said Obama, who received the loudest ovation from the crowd. “I made the mistake (of not taking the midterms seriously) twice. In 2010, we lost the House .... In 2014, we lost the Senate. If we had won those midterms, things would be different.”
While Obama was the crowd favorite, Biden’s call to action wasn’t wasted. He talked about the changes that have occurred since he took office.
“The power of America is in your hands,” said Biden. “We are good people. There is no quit in Pennsylvania. We are the United States of America.”
The attention on Pennsylvania underscores the stakes in 2022. The Mehmet Oz-Fetterman race could decide the Senate majority — and with it, Biden’s agenda and judicial appointments for the next two years.
The Pennsylvania governor’s contest will determine the direction of state policy and control the state’s election infrastructure heading into the 2024 presidential contest.
Shapiro leads in polls over Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel. Some believe the Republican is too extreme to win a general election. Biden narrowly won Pennsylvania two years ago.
Recent polls show a closer contest to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as Fetterman recovers from a stroke he suffered in May. He jumbled words and struggled to complete sentences in his lone debate against Oz last month. Medical experts say he’s recovering well from the health scare.
Having little trouble speaking Saturday, Fetterman railed against Oz and called the former New Jersey resident a carpetbagger who will say or do anything to get elected.
“I’ll be the 51st vote to eliminate the filibuster, to raise the minimum wage,” said Fetterman, wearing his trademark black hoodie. “Please send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey.”
