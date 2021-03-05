Elected officials, community organizations and health care providers spoke out about the need for the COVID-19 vaccine in Black and brown communities at a news conference at a West Oak Lane Rite Aid on Friday.
More than a dozen officials said Black people should not be reluctant to vaccinate, especially since other risk factors make them more vulnerable.
“We need more sites in Northwest Philadelphia. We need sites that address the issue of overrepresentation of Black folks being hospitalized and dying from COVID ... We need to take charge and we need to collaborate,” said state Rep. Chris Rabb, D-200th District.
“It’s a supply issue, it’s a demand issue and it’s an access issue. We need more vaccines. We also need more folks who are eligible to get the vaccine to actually take it. This is how I know the vaccine is real — when rich white people come into poor Black communities for the vaccine, you know it’s real,” he said. “So, all of the concerns that are justifiable in the Black community about medical experimentation over generations, those are legitimate concerns, but this vaccine is not a part of that ugly history.”
State Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th District, shared a similar stance.
“There’s some talk about hesitancy amongst African Americans. I want everyone to know two things, three actually. One, I have been Black a long time and I know that Black people want the vaccine,” he said. “I also know that all the vaccines prevent hospitalization and death. If you want to prevent hospitalization and death, take any of the vaccines that are presented to you.
“I am a member of the governor’s vaccine task force and we are working to improve the rollout,” Haywood said. “We know it’s been rocky and needs improvement but I’m glad we were able to take the step of getting the priority for teachers. We are now at the rate of vaccinating about a million a month — that’s about double what we are able to do in the past.”
Dr. Jose Torradas of IVEE Health said although he could not provide the exact number of Black people who have received the vaccine, “23% of all vaccines so far in Philadelphia have been given to African Americans,” and that number should be improved since Black people make up more than 40% of the population.
“Black and Hispanic communities are dying at rates that are unbelievable. It takes a community to do community [vaccinations]. Here is a blueprint that can be replicated across the city,” he said. “We still have a ways to go.”
The blueprint Torradas spoke of refers to partnerships between health officials, elected officials and community organizations such as churches to get the word out and provide access to the vaccine.
Dr. Rohit Gulati, chief medical officer of Einstein Health, shared a similar view, stating that 15-year-old efforts to improve life expectancy in certain ZIP codes have been erased in one year by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is time we get vaccinated so we don’t increase that differential,” he said. “We are at Enon [Tabernacle Baptist Church] vaccinating the local community.”
Sri Pinninti, division vice president/pharmacy for Rite Aid, said company representatives visited a Baptist church on Girard Avenue last week and encouraged more churches to reach out to the pharmacy for vaccine assistance.
Dr. John Cacciamani, CEO of Chestnut Hill Health System, encouraged more awareness, especially for seniors.
“We have seen so much death in our community,” he said. “Old people — they’re the ones that are dying. We need to get the word out. That’s the most important thing we can do.”
The health officials said that although the vaccine was in short supply initially, they have noticed an improvement, with Pinninti reporting an increase of 50%.
City Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th District, said that even though the city officials had a misstep with the vaccination rollout when they contracted with a startup whose CEO had no health care experience, now they are “getting it right.”
“There’s no question about it, we are getting it right, now. We’re getting it right by passing a bill in Philadelphia City Council, just yesterday, that says any work the administration does in terms of contracting around COVID has to come through Philadelphia City Council. That’s a major step forward to ensure that we’re all at the table working together,” Bass said. “That’s going to make the difference between saving lives and chaos and not having our people protected in our neighborhoods. We’ve got more work to do to get other pieces of the puzzle right.”
Jazmin Jones, senior outreach director of Oak Street Health, said they are vaccinating seniors 65 and older at nine locations. More information can be found at www.oakstreethealth.com.
State Reps. Stephen Kinsey and Isabella Fitzgerald, who represent the 201st and 203rd Districts, respectively, hosted the news conference in partnership with Rite Aid and several health care providers and community groups. According to a statement, their recently formed Northwest COVID-19 Coalition, which includes local activists, clergy members, elected officials and medical professionals, is aimed at providing free COVID-19 testing, information and other mitigation efforts to the Northwest community.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at, among other locations, the Rite Aid at 7401 Ogontz Ave.
