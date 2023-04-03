Eleven Democratic ward leaders in Northeast Philadelphia endorsed fellow ward leader Cherelle Parker in the mayoral race Monday. The group cited the former state representative and City Council member’s experience and ability to bring people together as major motivators behind the decision.

The former 9th District councilmember has racked up some significant endorsements over the past few days.

