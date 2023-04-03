Eleven Democratic ward leaders in Northeast Philadelphia endorsed fellow ward leader Cherelle Parker in the mayoral race Monday. The group cited the former state representative and City Council member’s experience and ability to bring people together as major motivators behind the decision.
The former 9th District councilmember has racked up some significant endorsements over the past few days.
Earlier Monday, U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans formally pledged his support to Parker. She has also received endorsements from multiple members of the city’s delegation to Harrisburg, along with the Communications Workers of America District 2-13 last Monday.
The Northeast ward leaders announced their endorsement for Parker outside the Dining Car Diner on Frankford Avenue. Brian Eddis, 63rd Ward leader, praised Parker’s vision and coalition building.
“She has a history of bringing people together,” Eddis said. “The broad coalition that we have here in Northeast Philadelphia is also something Cherelle is doing across the city. We’re excited to be a part of this team.”
Eddis described Philadelphia as “at a crossroads,” citing concerns over public safety, education and quality-of-life issues. The coalition, which has grown from five ward leaders in 2015 to 11 for this mayoral election, said Parker is the best candidate to solve these issues.
In a speech accepting the endorsement, Parker discussed the need to focus on the “middle neighborhoods” that may not receive as much attention from the city but still deserve a fair share of resources.
“People have often thought that everything is alright there, they don’t deserve to have the attention of local government in the City of Philadelphia,” Parker said of the working-class neighborhoods across the Northeast and the Northwest, where she grew up and served for years.
“Under a Parker administration, and in partnership with the elected officials and ward leaders who are here, we will not accept that narrative and we will make sure that every neighborhood, including the Northeast, has access to every city service available to ensure that we are the safest, cleanest, and greenest big city in the nation, providing access to economic opportunity for all,” she said.
Parker also emphasized her message about increasing community policing, with more officers on bikes and walking beats in neighborhoods across the city. But she also pledged zero tolerance for abuse of power and misconduct. She said the Philadelphia Police Department should be “guardians, not warriors.”
Michael Driscoll, who served in both the House of Representatives and on City Council with Parker, joined the coalition in backing his former colleague. Driscoll, the 65th Ward leader, acknowledged the field for the May 16 primary has “a lot of good candidates running for mayor,” many of whom served with him on City Council last year, but spoke to the specific qualities that attracted his group to Parker.
“I can tell you firsthand that we have a woman here who knows how to get things done, doesn’t care about the color of your skin, she doesn’t care about what neighborhood you come from. She’s fair, objective, and can get the job done,” Driscoll said. “We had some complex issues that needed to be resolved [in City Council] and we worked with the Diverse Chamber and Chamber of Commerce to get consensus on bringing taxes down and getting more police on the street.”
State Sen. Jimmy Dillon was one of the members of the Harrisburg delegation who endorsed Parker at Laborers Local 322 on Saturday. Representing the Fifth Senate District, he said he thought the former councilmember could tackle the issues facing Philadelphians.
“We’re looking for leadership, we’re looking for accountability here,” Dillon said. “Cherelle Parker is qualified to deliver for each and every neighborhood and community in Philadelphia. She is a sure choice to turn around, take all of our issues, and get them trending in the right direction, not over time, but immediately, in the nick of time, to make a big difference for people.”
Monday’s endorsement followed some of the establishment support Parker has received, notably in the Northeast with state Sen. and ward leader Christine Tartaglione among the General Assembly members who have endorsed the former chair of the city’s delegation.
However, the decision may also mark a new path to higher office for future candidates. Parker has benefitted from the support of the Northwest Coalition, the decades-old group of civic leaders who have boosted candidates, including current Mayor Jim Kenney in 2015, by bringing together predominantly Black voters in those neighborhoods.
The group backing Parker has more than doubled in membership since 2015. The ward leaders vowed to knock on doors, send mailers, and promote Parker’s candidacy in areas that saw Republican challenger Billy Cianglini outperform Kenney in the 2019 general election.
