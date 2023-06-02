Bridging Blocks initiative

People debated what makes historic structures important, and what preservation looks like to them at the Bridging Blocks event on May 31, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

A discussion in North Philadelphia Wednesday asked what makes historic structures important, and what preservation looks like to Philadelphians.

The conversation, hosted as part of the Bridging Blocks initiative, in collaboration with WHYY and the Free Library of Philadelphia, focused on the importance of preserving city history and the importance of getting young people involved.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.