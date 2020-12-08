Norristown police has identified the person responsible for hanging a dummy covered in racial slurs and offensive phrases on one of their downtown buildings last Thursday.
"Through our investigation the Norristown Police Department has identified the person responsible,” noted Police Chief Mark Talbot. “We are working with the District Attorney’s office to determine how best to proceed. The NPD has also been in contact with our mental health and social service partners. All of us have had experience with this offender in the past. Although there is much more work to do, we are pleased with the progress that we’ve made."
On the morning of Dec. 3, the item covered in racial epithets and other objects was discovered and has since been removed. The Norristown Police Department promptly investigated this matter, swiftly pinpointing the perpetrator the following day.
Talbot posted the following message decrying the racist act Thursday morning.
"This morning, members of the public brought to our attention an act of racist hate involving a figure suspended from a local building. This behavior was designed to divide us, but we won’t let it. It is also meant to cause pain and suffering. We hope that healing will happen as we consciously decide to double-down on treating everyone that we encounter with dignity and respect. We are moving as quickly as we can to identify the offender and take all necessary action to ensure that he or she gets the help and the justice that they deserve."
A statement was also released by the Norristown Municipal Council about their intolerance of hate and racism.
“The Municipal Council of Norristown does not stand for any racist, sexist, or other hateful actions and behaviors of any of its residents or visitors to demean and belittle others. Norristown is home to over 35,000 people whose diverse backgrounds make it a melting pot of cultures from block to block, neighborhood to neighborhood. Council has taken proactive steps to ensure that all people who live and work in Norristown are treated with respect and feel comfortable in our town. Racist attitudes are not now, and never will be welcome into the diverse community that is the Municipality of Norristown.”
Reaction to the vandalism by officials and the local community was prompt and condemnatory.
