When a program for women experiencing homelessness and their families was discontinued at its location in the 5200 block of Wayne Avenue in Germantown in 2019, Rita Whitaker, who served as director for many years and some board members, weren’t sure what to do.
“When it was shut down it came as a blow to some of us,” said Dee Adcock, a former board member of the previous group. “We knew that the program was good.”
Whitaker said: “A dedicated group of volunteers and faithful supporters approached me and asked if they could get the property back would I want to start my own ministry to continue the work and I agreed,” Whitaker said. “That is how Life Turning Point of Philadelphia was started and I became executive director and founder.”
Several former board members of the previous group like Adcock, agreed to invest in the non-profit.
In August of 2021, Adcock, who is now president of Life Turning Point, purchased the building on Wayne Ave., for about $650,000. He rents it to the group for a monthly fee of $1. But the group is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the building, he said. It was renamed Adcock Manor.
Life Turning Point is a faith-based organization that provides women and families, who are experiencing homelessness with a home for up to 18 months.
The group held an open house On May 1.
Formed in 2019, Life Turning Point provides up to dozen families with a comprehensive, Bible-based, life-skills and training programs. During that time period, it helps to get them employment, permanent, affordable housing and become self-sufficient.
Many of the families served by Life Turning Point, are headed by a single parent, that because of a host of circumstances are living below poverty levels. The program also helps them break the cycle of negativity in their lives, overcome fear and find the courage to develop a new more positive outlook on life and overcome mental and emotional barriers to being successful.
Some issues we face with these families are breaking the negative cycles in their lives, helping them to accept responsibility, and overcoming fear while finding the courage to face life with a new mindset. In addition, the program seeks to help women and their families, to overcome mental and emotional barriers to becoming successful.
Life Turning Point does not received government funding, but instead relies on private donations and gifts, such as a $1,000.00 it received from Mothers of Professional Basketball Players, Inc., who visited with the families last weekend.
“We look to do charity work for different organizations in need,” said Wendy Sparks, MPBP, Inc. eastern region director. “The goal was to raise money and speak to the women. Our message is to let them know we all are the same.”
Sometimes, people look at us differently because our sons make millions of dollars, Sparks said. Some of us may have been in the same predicament as the women there, at one time or another, she said. “We gave them a message of hope and encouragement.”
Sparks said the group also donated toiletries and other personal items the families might need.
“I was impressed with the work Rita was doing and the conversations I had with her,” Sparks said, whose son, Khem Birch, is a 6-ft, 9 inch forward who plays for the Toronto Raptors in Canada. The Raptors were defeated by the 76ers in the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, this year.
In 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 23.3% of Philadelphia residents live in poverty, making it the poorest of the top 10 largest cities in the U.S.
